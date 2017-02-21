15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

THISTLECRACK

Bombshell as Thistlecrack is ruled out of Gold Cup

By Sport GBFM
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 3:58 pm

The Cheltenham Festival lost its biggest star on Tuesday morning as Thistlecrack, the 7-4 favourite for the Timico Gold Cup, was ruled out for the rest of the season with a tendon injury. Last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle winner was deemed not quite right by trainer Colin Tizzard at evening stables on Monday and a scan on Tuesday confirmed his worst fears.
“He is out of the Gold Cup and won’t run again this season,” said Tizzard. “He had heat in his leg last night. The vet scanned him this morning and it’s a slight tendon tear.”
Though still a novice over fences Thistlecrack took the senior chasing division by the scruff of the neck when routing his field in the King George at Kempton over Christmas, before suffering his first defeat of the season when going down narrowly to Many Clouds in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham at the end of last month.
Stablemate Native River has replaced Thistlecrack as 3-1 market leader for chasing’s most important prize with Betfred, Paddy Power and Boylesports. Another Tizzard charge, Cue Card, was initially cut to 4-1 but was soon trimmed further into a general 7-2.
print
Sport
N59 action group meets Transport Minister at Leinster House
CONNACHT FA
February 20, 2017
Connacht FA Cup And Shield Fixtures
ULSTER BANK AND SIX NATIONS TROPHY
February 20, 2017
RBS Six Nations Trophy Tour Visits Corinthians RFC On Wednesday
KIERAN KEANE
February 20, 2017
Kieran Keane Appointed As New Connacht Head Coach

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

n59
February 21, 2017
N59 action group meets Transport Minister at Leinster House
caravan-874593_640
February 21, 2017
Ballybane public meeting to discuss controversial planned halting site

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline