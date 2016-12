Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice, which had been in place in Kilconnell for more than a year, has now been lifted.

Irish Water says works on a new water source have been carried out.

The boil notice was imposed in November 2015 following extreme weather conditions, affecting hundreds of customers.

Local Councillor Tim Broderick says the boil notice had a severe impact on people in the Kilconnell area and it is great it is now lifted.