Boil water notice issued for Williamstown

Galway Bay fm newsroom: A boil water notice has been issued for Williamstown.

Galway County Council has issued a public alert in the last half an hour for the Williamstown Public Water Supply.

In a statement, Galway County Council says the water treatment supply supplying Williamstown is operating outside its design conditions.

As a result, following advice from the HSE, Irish Water and the local authority are issuing a boil water notice to protect consumers in the area.

Residents are being warned that water must be boiled for drinks, preparation of food, brushing of teeth and making of ice.

It further advises that domestic water filters will not render water safe to drink.

The County Council says there is no date set for the lifting of the boil water notice, but it will continue to work with the HSE to reach a resolution as soon as possible.

Further details and advice can be found on water.ie, galwaycoco.ie or by contacting Irish Water on 1850 278 278.