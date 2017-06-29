15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Boil water notice issued for Kilkerrin-Moylough

By GBFM News
June 29, 2017

Time posted: 8:10 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A boil water notice has been issued for the public water supply for Kilkerrin- Moylough following advice from the Health Service Executive.

Group schemes are also affected by the notice – these include Lecarrow/Cooloo, Elmhill, Mullaghmore, Shankill and Fartown.

The boil water notice has been implemented by the county council and Irish Water as persistent rain over the last few days has caused a deterioration in the raw water source.

As a result the plant serving the Kilkerrin-Moylough supply is currently unable to produce fully compliant water.

Over 15 hundred households are affected by the boil notice and Irish Water says it’s working to ensure a safe supply of water is restored.

In the meantime, water users are directed to boil water before drinking, preparing foods such as salads, brushing teeth and making ice.

