Body located in Oranmore identified as that of missing fisherman

November 23, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The body found near Oranmore this afternoon has been identified as that of a missing fisherman.

Lifeboat crews searching for the missing man in Galway Bay located a body near Renville at around 12.30 this afternoon.

The man, who was in his mid-40s and from the east of the city, had sailed from the docks in the city around 3pm yesterday to check on lobster pots.

The alarm was raised when he failed to return, and his anchored boat was discovered in the bay with no-one on board.

