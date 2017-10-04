Body found on Inis Meain identified as man who went missing in Clare

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The man whose body was found washed up on a beach on Inis Meáin has been identified as a man who fell into the sea in Co. Clare a fortnight ago.

The body of 45-year old Andrey Maltsey was discovered last Friday on the Aran Island.

It’s understood he had been living and working in Limerick, where his family are being supported by members of the community.

He was shore angling with a friend on rocks near Doonbeg on September 16th when he fell into the water, while trying to to free the line on his fishing rod which had become tangled.