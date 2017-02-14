Board overturns county council’s refusal of Tuam filling station plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision to refuse planning permission for a filling station and drive-thru at Farranamartin in Tuam.

The development led by Sean Brett of Steeltech Sheds was refused by county planners last August.

In making their decision last year, county planners highlighted concerns over the potential traffic hazard and the number of existing service stations in the vicinity.

There were also concerns that the fuel canopy could form a visually obtrusive feature and that the development could potentially depreciate the value of property in the vicinity.

However An Bord Pleanála has given the project the green light in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

The board states that the proposal would not entail over-development at the site adding that the proposed building would contain a shop with the relevant retail floor space cap for shops within filling stations.

The board also considered that traffic would be capable of being handled satisfactorily on the N17, which is due to be downgraded to a regional road once the M17 and bypass are opened.

The board attached 13 conditions to its grant of permission.