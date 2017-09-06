Bluebird Care Open Recruitment & Training Day takes place on Wednesday 13th September from 10am to 4pm at Block 6, Galway Technology
Park, Parkmore, Galway. Details about Bluebird Care “Training to a Job” programme will be available on the day. For further details
call Bluebird Care on 091 four, eight hundred, forty nine. (091 480049).
Bluebird Care Open Recruitment & Training Day takes place next Wednesday
By Damian Burke
September 6, 2017
Time posted: 2:54 pm
