Black Dragon take twelve medals from World Martial Arts Games

The Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club had nine fighters in action yesterday at the World Martial Arts Games in City West, Dublin.

The club took seven gold medals and five silver medals in various disciplines and two of the Black Dragon fighters scored knock outs of the day in both junior and senior divisions respectively.

Corey O’Malley knocked out his opponent in the final of the Full Contact -57kg section with a spinning back kick to the midsection that left his opponent doubled up on the canvas.

Gary Elbert dropped his opponent in the first round of his K-1 Rules Welterweight final at -67kg with an overhand right for an eight count before knocking him out in round two with a picture perfect left hook that landed flush on the chin.

