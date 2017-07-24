15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Black Dragon take twelve medals from World Martial Arts Games

By Sport GBFM
July 24, 2017

Time posted: 10:18 am

The Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club had nine fighters in action yesterday at the World Martial Arts Games in City West, Dublin.
The club took seven gold medals and five silver medals in various disciplines and two of the Black Dragon fighters scored knock outs of the day in both junior and senior divisions respectively.
Corey O’Malley knocked out his opponent in the final of the Full Contact -57kg section with a spinning back kick to the midsection that left his opponent doubled up on the canvas.
Gary Elbert dropped his opponent in the first round of his K-1 Rules Welterweight final at -67kg with an overhand right for an eight count before knocking him out in round two with a picture perfect left hook that landed flush on the chin.

Pictured (L-R): Tom Scarry (Gold & Silver), Damien Creavin (Gold & Silver), Sean Ryan ((Gold & Silver), Pete Foley (Black Dragon chief coach), Cian Mc Cormack (assistant coach), Gary Elbert (Gold & Silver), Peter Sheppard (Gold), Alex Fitzpatrick (Gold & Silver). Whitney Sheppard (Gold) and Jamie O’Sullivan (Silver) are missing from the photo.

July 24, 2017
Galway TD calls for clarity on hospital charges
July 24, 2017
City Council in fresh bid to acquire more social housing

