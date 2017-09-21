Black Dragon Ready For World And European Title Fights

Next Sunday will be an important one for Knocknacarra’s Paul Huish as makes the first defence of his IKF World Lightweight K1 crown against European Champion and World Number One Contender Edward Smith from the UK in the Clayton Hotel. The fight is one of several title fights on the card with Paul’s sister Whitney Sheppard taking on Joke Ceulemans from Belgium for the vacant IKF Senior European K1 title.

Paul, Whitney and coach Pete Foley joined John in Studio. John put it to Pete that it was going to be some card…..

Door will open at 4pm with first fight scheduled for 4.30pm.