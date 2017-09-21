15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

Black Dragon Ready For World And European Title Fights

By Sport GBFM
September 21, 2017

Time posted: 2:33 pm

Next Sunday will be an important one for Knocknacarra’s Paul Huish as makes the first defence of his IKF World Lightweight K1 crown against European Champion and World Number One Contender Edward Smith from the UK in the Clayton Hotel. The fight is one of several title fights on the card with Paul’s sister Whitney Sheppard taking on Joke Ceulemans from Belgium for the vacant IKF Senior European K1 title.

Paul, Whitney and coach Pete Foley joined John in Studio. John put it to Pete that it was going to be some card…..

Door will open at 4pm with first fight scheduled for 4.30pm.

The Card For Sunday’s Fights At The Clayton Hotel. Doors Open at 4pm.

print
Podcasts, Sport
Planned water outage scheduled for Kinvara East for tonight
September 21, 2017
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday September 21st 2017
September 21, 2017
Kilkerrin Clonberne Ladies Football Club Fundraising Fashion Show
September 21, 2017
AIG Cups & Shields Results and Draws

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 21, 2017
Liquidator appointed to company behind Galway Independent newspaper
September 21, 2017
Census says Galway is Ireland’s most multicultural city

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline