Billy Cleary is unveiled as Galway WFC Manager

Galway WFC has unveiled Billy Cleary as their new manager following this afternoon’s press conference at Eamon Deacy Park. Billy is a former captain of Galway United playing over 400 league games between Galway United and Derry City and as a coach was involved with NUI Galway and with Galway United where he was caretaker manager in 2008.

Speaking at this afternoon’s press conference, the new Galway WFC manager said that he was looking forward to the challenge.

His assistant will be Maz Sweeney who is a former FAI cup winner with UCD and who was part of the Irish Students Team who went to the World University games in Turkey and Korea. Maz brings great experience to the set up following her involvement as assistant manager with the Irish Students, The Irish under 19’s and with Castlebar Celtic.

Speaking this afternoon, Sweeney was delighted to be involved with the club and plans to use her experience in bringing the club forward.

Two important members of the backroom team were also unveiled with Susie Cunningham looking after Strength and Conditioning while John Devlin has been named as Kit Man.