Big weekend ahead for Galway basketball teams

WITH the clock ticking down to the end of the regular season, the pressure is now on all teams to try and move up the League tables.

For the four Galway teams in the Super League and Division One, there are big games this weekend with four must-win battles taking place – three of which are on home turf.

First up, NUIG Mystics will be hoping to bounce back after their loss down in Cork to Singleton SuperValu Brunell last Sunday afternoon, as they welcome third-place DCU Mercy to the University at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. Mike Murray’s charges will need to battle hard though to overcome an in-form Mercy side, who have been enjoying a solid run in the Super League this season.

At 5pm, action moves over to Oranmore and Calsanctius College where one of the biggest games of the weekend tips in as local side Maree takes on BFG Neptune. Both of these teams are top of their respective conference tables, and have suffered just one loss each – Maree to Ulster University Elks and Neptune to Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin. This is a hugely-anticipated clash and will leave the winner in prime position going into the business end of the season.

Elsewhere in the Men’s Division One, Galway side Titans will also play at home in a must-win clash with ITC Basketball. Both sides are bottom of their respective conferences, with ITC Basketball going into the game with two wins and 10 losses following on from their shock win over Ej Sligo All-Stars last weekend in Carlow. Titans meanwhile, have just one win under their belts from 12 games and will need to pick up a win this weekend.

The last game of the weekend with Galway interest will be the Men’s Super League clash between Belfast Star and SSE Airtricity Moycullen in Belfast at 7pm on Saturday evening. This game is set to be a thriller, as not much separated these two teams in both their Cup and League clashes of late, with Moycullen coming out the better from both. Belfast will be looking to avenge these losses as they bid to move further up the Super League table, but Moycullen will take confidence from a big win at home last weekend against UCC Demons and will be hoping to secure another win this weekend on the road.

Basketball Ireland – Galway fixtures

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, NUIG Galway, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Maree v BFG Neptune, Calsanctius College, 17:00;

Titans v ITC Basketball, Colaiste Iognaid, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v SSE Airtricity Moycullen, Methodist College, 19:00;