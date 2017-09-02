Big screen to show All Ireland hurling final in Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway vs Waterford All-Ireland hurling final is set to be broadcast on a giant screen at Eyre Square tomorrow afternoon.

The screen is being organised by the Galway City Business Association who have secured a permit from Galway City Council to show the minor and senior finals.

Thousands of people gathered at Eyre Square in 2015, when Galway played Kilkenny in the final.

The screen will be switched on at around 1pm, ahead of the Galway vs Cork minor hurling final which throws in at 1.15.