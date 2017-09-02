15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves SaturdayB

Night Moves SaturdayB

Big screen to show All Ireland hurling final in Eyre Square

By GBFM News
September 2, 2017

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Galway vs Waterford All-Ireland hurling final is set to be broadcast on a giant screen at Eyre Square tomorrow afternoon.

The screen is being organised by the Galway City Business Association who have secured a permit from Galway City Council to show the minor and senior finals.

Thousands of people gathered at Eyre Square in 2015, when Galway played Kilkenny in the final.

The screen will be switched on at around 1pm, ahead of the Galway vs Cork minor hurling final which throws in at 1.15.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway TD says rural properties being left behind by Government’s high speed broadband plans
September 2, 2017
Galway TD says rural properties being left behind by Government’s high speed broadband plans
September 2, 2017
Galway Alliance Against War to host city peace stall on North Korea
September 1, 2017
Swimming ban at three Salthill beaches due to green algae bloom

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 2, 2017
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final Preview – The Managers
September 1, 2017
GALWAY MINOR HURLING TEAM for ALL IRELAND FINAL
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK