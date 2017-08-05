Big move up for Cathal Daniels is World Eventing Rankings

Galway man Cathal Daniels has made a dramatic move up the World Eventing rankings. The 20 year old has moved up 21 places to 21st in the world. This comes as a result of a very impressive run of results during July. Cathal and Sammy Davis Junior finished individual 4th at the European Young Rider Eventing Championships in Millstreet and the following week he calmed 4th place with Rioghan Rua in CIC3* at Camphire International. He was also 12th with OLS Back Chat in the same class.

Cathal is now preparing for his third 4* run at Burghley Horse Trials with Rioghan Rua from 31st August – 3rd September. There are only six 4* events in the world.

