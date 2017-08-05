15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

Big move up for Cathal Daniels is World Eventing Rankings

By Sport GBFM
August 5, 2017

Time posted: 2:18 pm

Galway man Cathal Daniels has made a dramatic move up the World Eventing rankings. The 20 year old has moved up 21 places to 21st in the world. This comes as a result of a very impressive run of results during July. Cathal and Sammy Davis Junior finished individual 4th at the European Young Rider Eventing Championships in Millstreet and the following week he calmed 4th place with Rioghan Rua in CIC3* at Camphire International. He was also 12th with OLS Back Chat in the same class.
Cathal is now preparing for his third 4* run at Burghley Horse Trials with Rioghan Rua from 31st August – 3rd September. There are only six 4* events in the world.

print
Sport
Former high level UN official to address city peace event
Galway and Tipperary Senior Hurling Teams Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 5, 2017
Galway and Tipperary Senior Hurling Teams Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 4, 2017
Galway Minor Hurling Team Named For All-Ireland Semi-Final
August 4, 2017
RORY HALE SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

August 5, 2017
Salthill protest to highlight opposition to oil drilling off west coast
August 5, 2017
Former high level UN official to address city peace event

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline