Bid to identify teenagers seen on CCTV following raid at charity home in Renmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are working to identify three young people seen on CCTV as part of the investigation into a heartless burglary at a charity home in the city.

A Brothers of Charity home at Lurgan Park, Renmore was burgled last Wednesday, April 19th.

The home was ransacked while the occupants were out and a large amount of cash was stolen.

Gardai have been reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and images of three young people captured on camera are being circulated to Gardai in a bid to identify the culprits.