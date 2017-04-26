15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

news-cctv-security-camera

Bid to identify teenagers seen on CCTV following raid at charity home in Renmore

April 26, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are working to identify three young people seen on CCTV as part of the investigation into a heartless burglary at a charity home in the city.

A Brothers of Charity home at Lurgan Park, Renmore was burgled last Wednesday, April 19th.

The home was ransacked while the occupants were out and a large amount of cash was stolen.

Gardai have been reviewing CCTV footage from the area, and images of three young people captured on camera are being circulated to Gardai in a bid to identify the culprits.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
