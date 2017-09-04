Beagh create Senior sevens history

Beagh made Applegreen All-Ireland Senior Hurling Sevens history yesterday in Kilmacud Crokes picking up their first ever title writes Cóilín Duffy.

In an epic final, Beagh became the fourth Galway outfit to pick up silverware, following in the footsteps of Kiltormer, Portumna and Mullagh, by beating Whitegate from Clare, by 5-17 to 1-2 in the final.

Former Galway Senior Joe Gantley was among those to the fore, in a game where the side managed by Waterford native Eamonn Veale led throughout.

Beagh led by 3-7 to 0-10 at half-time in the final, after Player of the Tournament Kevin Keenan netted two early goals.

Gantley completed his sides hat-trick as they moved 3-7 to 0-7 ahead.

Clare Senior keeper Andrew Fahy tried hard to stop Beagh in the second half, and denied Keenan in the third quarter.

However, Beagh had done enough to take the title.

Beagh earlier scored 22-21 on the way to topping Group 3, before a quarter-final win over hosts Kilmacud Crokes, and a 3-10 to 2-12 semi-final victory over Wolfe Tones from Clare.

A semi-final win over former champions Portroe helped Whitegate book a final place.

Cóilín Duffy spoke with joint Beagh manager Eamonn Veale after the win.

Cóilín Duffy spoke with Beagh captain Enda Tuohy after his sides victory.

Cóilín Duffy spoke to Beagh’s Kevin Keehan who picked up the Player of the Tournament award.

Mullagh had to pull out of the tournament during the week, while Padraig Pearses failed to advance from Group 4 after losses to St Brigids (Dublin), Shinrone (Offaly) and Ahane (Limerick).

St Mary’s Athenry just missed out on a knock-out place after beating Fourmilewater (Waterford) and Tooreen (Mayo), but a heavy loss to Coolderry (Offaly) cost them.