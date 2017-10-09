Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up: Glanmire sees off Killester in opening game while Templeogue struggle against UCD

Ambassador UCC Glanmire got their 2017/18 season off to a winning start this afternoon as they overcame Pyrobel Killester 77-62 at the Mardyke Arena in Cork.

Top scoring from Claire Rockall, Grainne Dwyer and Louise Scannell pushed Glanmire home to victory against a tenacious Killester side, much to the delight of head coach, Mark Scannell.

“We’re very happy,” he said. “We started slowly, we gave them 38 points in the first half and that’s not like us defensively. When we keep teams in the 60s we generally win games.”

Elsewhere, Singleton SuperValu Brunell recorded a big win on the road as they overcame Portlaoise Panthers on Saturday evening while Courtyard Liffey Celtics also secured an opening game win over NUIG Mystics at home on Saturday. Maxol WIT Wildcats had the better of IT Carlow Basketball in the last game of the weekend, running out 55-43 point winners.

In the Men’s Super League meanwhile, there was big disappointment for reigning Regular Season champions Black Amber Templeogue as they fell to their third consecutive loss of the season, this time at the hands of UCD Marian.

“I’m very disappointed, we’re in a bit of a rut now and it’s hard to get out of it,” admitted Head Coach, Mark Keenan. “We played well for a lot of the game and then we hit a wall when UCD got control and we just weren’t able to do something different. We broke it down and we just couldn’t put it back together. We’re not used to losing week after week, we just have to try and keep our heads up and re-evaluate during the week.”

UCD Marian’s Ioannis Liapakis was thrilled to see his side come out with three wins from three games, making them the only unbeaten team remaining in the League after Belfast Star fell at the hands of Griffith College Swords Thunder on Saturday evening.

“We’re really happy with that,” Liapakis said. “We’re looking for 22 finals this year, we don’t want to separate games into difficult or easy – there is no such thing for us. Instead, we have 22 finals and we’re going from final to final, so every win we take is a cup for us.”

Elsewhere, UCC Demons ran out winners over Maree in Galway on Saturday evening, while Éanna won out over DCU Saints. Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Moycullen played out a thriller in Tralee, with the home side just bagging victory at the death with a huge three-pointer from captain, Darren O’Sullivan.

Basketball Ireland Results: October 7th to 9th, 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder 65-58 Belfast Star

Éanna 95-75 DCU Saints

Maree 70-93 UCC Demons

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 73-70 Moycullen

Black Amber Templeogue 72-78 UCD Marian

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers 47-58 Singleton SuperValu Brunell

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 63-52 NUIG Mystics

Ambassador UCC Glanmire 77-62 Pyrobel Killester

IT Carlow Basketball 43-55 Maxol WIT Wildcats

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Ballincollig 90-70 Ulster University Elks

LYIT Donegal 90-81 Fr Mathews

BFG Neptune 68-58 Dublin Lions

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 83-57 EJ Sligo All-Stars

Portlaoise Panthers 87-74 Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney

LIT Celtics 81-89 Ulster University Elks

Titans 72-77 Paris Texas Kilkenny

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Marble City Hawks 71-70 Griffith College Swords Thunder

Team North West 46-71 UL Huskies

Ulster University Elks 75-57 Meteors

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Maree 70-93 UCC Demons

Top scorers Maree: Padraig Burke 12, Kenneth Hansberry 12, Cathal Finn 10, Watkins Williams 10

Top scorers UCC Demons: Carlton Cuff 21, Kyle Hosford 18, Jack O Mahoney 17

Half time score: Maree 38-42 UCC Demons

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 73-70 Moycullen

Top scorers Garvey’s Tralee Warriors: Trae Pemberton 16, Dusan Bogdanovic 13, Eoin Quigley 11

Top scorers Moycullen: Brandon McGuire 19, Patrick Lyons 13, Dylan Cunningham 10

Half time score Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 39-27 Moycullen

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 63-52 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Courtyard Liffey Celtics: Devon Brookshire 14, Laura Fortune 13, Jazmen Boone 12

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Kiera Gaines 16, Deja Bullock 10, Aine McDonagh 8

Half time score: Courtyard Liffey Celtics 26-22 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Titans 72-77 Paris Texas Kilkenny

Top scorers Titans: Keegan Ryan 30, Jan Stec 14, Emmanuel Saah 13

Top scorers Paris Texas Kilkenny: James Butler 30, Taylor Young 13, Lukasz Szulc 12

Half time score: Titans 38-25 Paris Texas Kilkenny

Basketball Ireland Fixtures October 10-16th

Tuesday, 10th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

KUBS BC v Pyrobel Killester, Greendale, 20:30;

Saturday 14th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v KUBS BC, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:00;

Moycullen v Eanna BC, NUIG Galway, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Maree, UCD, 19:00;

Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, Methodist College, 19:00;

Black Amber Templeogue v UCC Demons, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v DCU Saints, Tralee, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers v Maxol WIT Wildcats, St Mary’s, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

LIT Celtics v Neptune, SportsHub Limerick IT, 18:00;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Ballincollig, O Loughlins GAA, 18:00;

Dublin Lions v Portlaoise Panthers, Colaiste Bhride-Clondalkin, 18:30;

Fr Mathews v Titans, Colaiste Chriost Ri Cork, 19:15;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Meteors v Team North West, Meteors, 16:00;

UL Huskies v Ulster University Elks, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Fr Mathews v Marble City Hawks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 17:45;

Sunday 15th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v LYIT Donegal, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

Fr Mathews v Ulster University Elks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 15:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v NUIG Mystics, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

Portlaoise Panthers v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, St Mary’s, 15:00;

DCU Mercy v Pyrobel Killester, DCU Complex, 15:30;

IT Carlow Basketball v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;