Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up: Big win for Warriors in Tralee while Liffey Celtics claim victory over Glanmire

“This little town of ours was electric last night,” admitted Garvey’s Tralee Warriors Head Coach, Mark Bernsen, as his side marched to a crucial 86-80 point win over Pyrobel Killester in the Men’s Super League.

“We had our big game here and then we had Kerry playing Mayo in the football so a lot was going on down here and it was just great. It was a good win for us and I thought it was a fair result.

“We made some runs, they made some runs, but we had a nice defensive effort in the first half and good offensive in the second, it was a good win and an important win for us. We still have some big games to come though, so we’re not looking past our next game. It may be a cliché, but at this stage, we’re taking every game as it comes and we’re on the road a good bit and you just don’t know what will happen once you go on the road. It was crucial that we won that game, and I thought we did well.”

Elsewhere, Griffith Swords Thunder had less than 24 hours recovery time between their two games but they didn’t let that deter them as they romped home to victory in Belfast on Friday evening, overcoming Star 69-81 before notching 100 points on the scoreboard in the ALSAA on Saturday evening, to defeat KUBS 100-61. Belfast Star also had a double header of games, facing off to the two top teams in the League, and after losing out to Swords at home on Friday, travelled to the Oblates on Sunday afternoon where they lost out 106-78 against League leaders Templeogue. SSE Airtricity Moycullen meanwhile are celebrating a hard-fought win over UCC Demons in Galway where they ran out 85-83 point winners, while Commercial.ie Éanna dashed Radisson Blu UL Eagles’ hopes of getting their second win of the season, as they overcame the Limerick side 61-79. UCD took the spoils from their clash with DCU Saints meanwhile, running out 88-67 point winners.

There were some big results in the Women’s Super League this weekend as well, as Courtyard Liffey Celtics got redemption for losing out in the Hula Hoops National Cup final to Ambassador UCC Glanmire, when they overcame the Cork side 72-65 in Leixlip. There was a big win for Portlaoise Panthers on Saturday evening as well, as they got the better of Maxol WIT Wildcats in a close and competitive clash, winning out 58-63 in the end.

“I’m feeling very relieved,” said Peter O’Sullivan as the final buzzer sounded on a nervy last two minutes of the game. “It could have went either way there, we know that from the game we played against them up in Portlaoise [which went to overtime] and we felt that we had left it behind us back then. We had a few injuries coming into this, so the seven that were fit to play had to step up – and they did. Defense won it for us in the end, there was just three points in it there in the last minute, so we had to go out and have our individual battles and we won those. We’re very happy to get over the line.”

Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester overcame Meteors on Saturday evening, while Singleton SuperValu Brunell recorded their third win of the League when they overcame NUIG Mystics on Sunday.

Basketball Ireland Results February 10-12th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star 69-81 Griffith Swords Thunder

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 86-80 Pyrobel Killester

Griffith Swords Thunder 100-61 KUBS BC

UCD Marian 88-67 DCU Saints

SSE Airtricity Moycullen 85-83 UCC Demons

Radisson Blu UL Eagles 61-79 Commercial.ie Eanna

Templeogue 106-78 Belfast Star

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Meteors 59-64 Pyrobel Killester

Maxol WIT Wildcats 58-63 Portlaoise Panthers

Courtyard Liffey Celtics 72-65 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 64-60 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

ITC Basketball 85-76 Ej Sligo All-Stars

Kestrels 96-56 Dublin Lions

Fr Mathews 81-72 LYIT Donegal

Team Kilkenny 82-66 Titans

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin 82-89 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

ITC Basketball 67-53 Ulster University Elks

Oblate Dynamos 64-82 UL Huskies

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results:

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

SSE Airtricity Moycullen 85-83 UCC Demons

Top scorers SSE Airtricity Moycullen: Patrick Lyons 18. Phillip Lawrence-Ricks 17, James Loughnane 12

Top scorers UCC Demons: Ciaran O Sullivan 19, Jacob Lawson 16, Roy Downey 16

Half time score: SSE Airtricity Moycullen 48-51 UCC Demons

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 64-60 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Singleton SuperValu Brunell: Danielle O Leary 20, Kaylee Kilpatrick 14, Madison Ward 12

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Ebony Wells 19, Alison Blaney 17, Brittany Glasco 6

Half time score: Singleton SuperValu Brunell 37-31 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin 82-89 Maree

Top scorers Keanes SuperValu Killorglin: Ignus Sijanas 23, Declan Wall 16, Ian McLoughlin 14

Top scorers Maree: Paulius Peldzius 20, Eoin Rockall 17, Edgar Solsona 16, Kenneth Hansberry 16

Half time score: Keanes SuperValu Killorglin 35-35 Maree

Team Kilkenny 82-66 Titans

Top scorers Team Kilkenny: James Butler 25, Lukasz Szulc 22, Lughaidh O Neill 12

Top scorers Titans: Eugene Williams 19, Eoin Coughlan 13, Emmanuel Saah 7

Half time score: Team Kilkenny 46-44 Titans

Basketball Ireland Fixtures February 16-19th

Thursday 16th February 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester v KUBS BC, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00;

Saturday 18th February 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Commercial.ie Eanna v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Colaiste Eanna, 18:00;

DCU Saints v Griffith Swords Thunder, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Belfast Star v SSE Airtricity Moycullen, Methodist College, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, NUIG Galway, 15:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v Meteors, St Mary’s, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

LYIT Donegal v Kestrels, LYIT, 16:00;

Maree v BFG Neptune, Calsanctius College, 17:00;

Titans v ITC Basketball, Colaiste Iognaid, 18:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Team Kilkenny, Mercy College, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Ulster Rockets v Marble City Hawks, Methodist College, 16:30;

Oblate Dynamos v Fr Mathews, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 19:30;

Sunday 19th February 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v Radisson Blu UL Eagles, Mardyke Arena-Cork, 15:00;

KUBS BC v Templeogue, Carroll Arena, 16:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mardyke Arena-Cork, 13:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Dublin Lions v Fr Mathews, Colaiste Bride, 14:00;

Ulster University Elks v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, UUJ, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Ulster University Elks v ITC Basketball, UUJ, 12:45;