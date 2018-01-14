Basketball Ireland Super League Round-Up

UCD Marian remains top of the Men’s Super League this weekend after a classy 85-66 point win over Black Amber Templeogue.

Marian, who have two games in hand on nearest chasers, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, put in a solid performance against their near neighbours on Saturday evening at the University grounds, with Dan James, Barry Drumm and Mike Garrow all on strong shooting form to edge them into a ten-point lead at half-time and power them home to victory.

The game played out in front of a packed crowd at UCD as fans caught a sneak peek of the action that awaits at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on January 27th when these two sides meet once more in the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup final.

Elsewhere, Moycullen just couldn’t hold on to win against a determined Garvey’s Tralee Warriors as, a lead in the third quarter for the Galwegians, saw the Kerry visitors close the gap by the buzzer to tie the game level and went on to win by three points. Griffith College Swords Thunder also secured the win on the road to Belfast Star, while Pyrobel Killester won out the local derby battle with KUBS and a whopping 47 points from Dee Proby was enough to drive DCU Saints home to a 103-77 point win over fellow Dubliners, Éanna. UCC Demons proved too much for John Finn’s Maree as they ran out 104-99 point winners with high scores coming from Adrian O’Sullivan, Lehmon Colbert and player/coach Colin O’Reilly.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile Ambassador UCC Glanmire continued their superb form for January with a resounding 102-58 point win over Pyrobel Killester on Saturday evening. A 26-point game from Ashley Prim, coupled with strong performances by stalwarts Claire Rockall and Grainne Dwyer had the Cork team in control by half-time and Glanmire powered on to add a massive 61 points to their tally in the second half. Elsewhere, Maxol WIT Wildcats ran out 93-59 point winners over IT Carlow Basketball with Helena Rohan top-scoring for the Waterford team. Courtyard Liffey Celtics had the better of NUIG Mystics in Galway while Singleton SuperValu Brunell took an 80-49 point win over Portlaoise Panthers.

In the Men’s Division One meanwhile, Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin’s long unbeaten run in the league game to an end on Saturday afternoon, as they lost out by ten points at the hands of IT Carlow at the Barrow Centre.

Killorglin, who had come into the game with 13 wins from 13 in the League and an unbeaten record to date in the Cup, were outmanoeuvred on the day by a high scoring Jimmy Gordon of Carlow, who bagged 27 points.

Basketball Ireland Results: January 13-14th 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star 58-80 Griffith College Swords Thunder

UCD Marian 85-66 Black Amber Templeogue

DCU Saints 103-77 Éanna BC, St Vincent’s

Moycullen 73-76 Garvey’s Tralee Warriors

Pyrobel Killester 103-78 KUBS

UCC Demons 124-99 Maree

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics 57-77 Courtyard Liffey Celtics

Pyrobel Killester 58-102 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Maxol WIT Wildcats 93-59 IT Carlow Basketball

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 80-49 Portlaoise Panthers

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball 82-72 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin

Neptune 110-75 Fr Mathews

EJ Sligo All-Stars 94-80 LYIT Donegal

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 97-77 LIT Celtics

Ulster University Elks 78-76 Portlaoise Panthers

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Meteors 76-35 Ulster University Elks

UL Huskies 70-64 Fabplus North West

Griffith College Swords Thunder 55-72 Marble City Hawks