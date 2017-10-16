Basketball Ireland Super League round-up

BLACK Amber Templeogue got back to winning ways in the Men’s Super League this weekend as they overcame UCC Demons in an overtime thriller at Oblate Hall on Saturday evening.

A superb scoring display from Lawrence Summers and Jason Killeen was the catalyst behind the reigning champions’ victory, with the pair netting 46 points between them.

A relieved Mark Keenan was happy to see a win go up on the board after a tough couple of weeks: “It’s a big relief off the shoulders to get a win after the last few weeks,” he admitted “Fair play to the lads – we stuck more together tonight and came through it, so delighted to get back to winning ways.”

Elsewhere, Griffith College Swords Thunder made light work of KUBS, running out 93-48 point winners, while UCD Marian continued their unbeaten run in the League so far, overcoming Maree with ease on Saturday evening, 86-49. Pyrobel Killester and Belfast Star played out a cracker up in Belfast on Saturday evening, with a score just before the buzzer securing the result for the Dubliners, while there were also wins for Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Moycullen against DCU Saints and Éanna respectively.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile, Mark Ingle’s charges at DCU Mercy kicked off their season in style with a hard-fought opening game win over Pyrobel Killester on Sunday evening.

“Killester are a good side, they were physical, but I thought our defence was pretty good,” Ingle said afterwards. “We got a bit of a run on them in the second half and then we let them back into the game with a couple of careless turnovers but I think that’s more to do with the fact that it was the first game.”

Meanwhile, IT Carlow Basketball made Ambassador UCC Glanmire work extremely hard for their win on Sunday, with the Cork side managing to open up a gap in the last quarter to run out 15-point winners in the end.

It was a tough weekend on the court for Portlaoise Panthers, as they lost out to Maxol WIT Wildcats and Courtyard Liffey Celtics in their double-header weekend, while Singleton SuperValu Brunell and NUIG Mystics left it down to the dying seconds to decide a winner, with Brunell just bagging victory by a point, 72-71.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder 93-48 KUBS BC

Moycullen 86-77 Eanna BC

UCD Marian 86-49 Maree

Belfast Star 73-75 Pyrobel Killester

Black Amber Templeogue 97-89 UCC Demons (after overtime)

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors 89-64 DCU Saints

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers 46-79 Maxol WIT Wildcats, St Mary’s, 18:00;

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 72-71 NUIG Mystics

Portlaoise Panthers 55-65 Courtyard Liffey Celtics

DCU Mercy 66-57 Pyrobel Killester

IT Carlow Basketball 75-90 Ambassador UCC Glanmire

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

LIT Celtics 94-99 Neptune

Paris Texas Kilkenny 74-88 Ballincollig

Dublin Lions 57-65 Portlaoise Panthers

Fr Mathews 105-70 Titans

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney 64-75 Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin

IT Carlow Basketball 98-73 LYIT Donegal

Fr Mathews 94-83 Ulster University Elks

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Meteors 66-51 Fabplus North West

UL Huskies 79-66 Ulster University Elks

Fr Mathews 58-51 Marble City Hawks

Basketball Ireland Detailed Results: October 14-15th

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian 86-49 Maree

Top scorers UCD Marian: Conor Meany 16, Dan James 15, Mike Garrow 10

Top scorers Maree: Eoin Rockall 20, Kenneth Hansberry 9, Cathal Finn 7

Half time score: UCD Marian 49-18 Maree

Moycullen 86-77 Eanna

Top scorers Moycullen: Brandon McGuire 33, James Loughnane 16, Paul Freeman 11

Top scorers Eanna: Conor Gallagher 23, Aidan Dunne 16, Tamron Manning 13

Half time score: Moycullen 42-44 Eann

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell 72-71 NUIG Mystics

Top scorers Singleton SuperValu Brunell: Breana Bey 27, Madelyn Gander 21, Danielle O’Leary 9

Top scorers NUIG Mystics: Kiera Gaines 25, Dayna Finn 19, Deja Bullock 13

Half time score: Singleton SuperValu Brunell 36-33 NUIG Mystics

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Fr Mathews 105-70 Titans

Top scorers Fr Mathews: Marcus Thomas 37, Michael McGinn 14, Sean Cantwell 10

Top scorers Titans: Keegan Ryan 31, Emmanuel Saah 16, Rando Kozlov 14

Half time score: Fr Mathews 55-36 Titans

Basketball Ireland Fixtures October 21st-23rd

Saturday 21st October 2017

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v DCU Saints, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

Black Amber Templeogue v Belfast Star, Oblates, 20:00;

KUBS v UCC Demons, Greendale, 20.00

Moycullen v Maree

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

UCD Marian v Pyrobel Killester, UCD Sports Centre, 19.00.

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Colaiste Iognaid, 15:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Portlaoise Panthers, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Leixlip Centre, 19:30;

Hula Hoops Men’s Presidents Cup

LYIT Donegal v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Bishops Field, 15.00

IT Carlow Basketball v Neptune, Barrow Centre, IT Carlow, 16.00

Ballincollig v Dublin Lions, Ballincollig CS, 16.00

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Ulster University Elks, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 17.00

Portlaoise Panthers v Ej Sligo All Stars, St Mary’s Hall, 17.15

Fr Mathews v LIT Celtics, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 18.00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Marble City Hawks v Meteors, O Loughlins GAA, 19:00;

Fabplus North West v Fr Mathews, Ballyshannon, 19:30;

Sunday 22nd October 2017

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup:

Moycullen v Maree, The Jes, 15.30

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

DCU Mercy v IT Carlow Basketball, DCU Complex, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Ulster University Elks v Griffith College Swords Thunder, Ulster University Jordanstown, 15:00;