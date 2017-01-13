Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: January 14th and 15th

“This game is going to be a huge challenge,” admitted Mick Thompson, Commerical.ie Éanna’s Head Coach as his side prepares to face off to table toppers Templeogue in the Men’s Super League this weekend.

“We’re missing one of our main scorers, Luke Thompson, but this is a local derby and our players are definitely up for it,” he continued.

Indeed as all teams prepare to face back into Super League action again this weekend, Templeogue will be hoping that they can do enough to make it a lucky 13 this weekend, as they finished off 2016 with 12 wins from 12 games.

Head coach, Mark Keenan, however was preparing for a tough local battle this weekend.

“A local derby always raises team’s games,” he reflected. “We want to keep our momentum going and won’t be taking anything for granted. We had a very tough game at home last season against Éanna so we won’t be underestimating them. We do have more room to improve and we aren’t forgetting what happened to us at this stage last season, so I believe that will drive us on for our remaining games.”

An interesting clash also awaits in the ALSAA on Saturday evening as Griffith Swords Thunder gear up to host UCC Demons. Elsewhere, UCD Marian will welcome Belfast Star, while KUBS travel to Kerry to face Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Pyrobel Killester are away to SSE Airtricity Moycullen and Radisson Blu UL Eagles face off to DCU Saints.

In the Women’s Super League meanwhile, Courtyard Liffey Celtics travel back to Cork to face Singleton SuperValu Brunell in the League on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re really excited to be heading back to Cork this weekend to play Brunell,” said Head Coach Mark Byrne. “We know they’ve some really good players and an excellent coach, so we’re expecting a really tough challenge. After the Cup semi-final win last weekend, the mood in the camp is fantastic. We’re excited to be heading to our first Cup final but we know that we have to park that for two weeks now and be 100% focused on the League.”

Brunell’s Francis O’Sullivan was also preparing his charges for the game as they attempt to bounce back from last weekend’s Cup semi-final loss to Ambassador UCC Glanmire.

“We got back to work on Monday after the Cup weekend and our priority now is our League status,” he stated. “The players have worked hard and showed a great attitude after our Cup defeat, so we’re excited about the second round of the League and have a lot to play for.”

Reigning Cup champions Glanmire will also play at home in Cork this weekend, and aim to continue their impressive unbeaten run at the top of the League when they welcome Portlaoise Panthers to the Mardyke on Sunday, while in the third game of the weekend, DCU Mercy will welcome Meteors to the National Basketball Arena on Sunday in a game that follows on from the re-fixed Hula Hoops Women’s NICC semi-final between Muckno Lakers and Limerick Celtics which tips off in the Arena at 1pm on Sunday.

Basketball Ireland Upcoming Fixtures: January 14th and 15th

Saturday 14th January 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith Swords Thunder v UCC Demons, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

SSE Airtricity Moycullen v Pyrobel Killester, NUIG, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Belfast Star, UCD, 19:00;

Radisson Blu UL Eagles v DCU Saints, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:45;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v KUBS BC, Tralee, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v BFG Neptune, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Fr Mathews v Team Kilkenny, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 19:15;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Dublin Lions, Mercy College, 19:30;

Maree v LYIT Donegal, Calsanctius College, 19:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

UL Huskies v Ulster Rockets, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Marble City Hawks v Fr Mathews, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 19:00;

Oblate Dynamos v ITC Basketball, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 19:30;

Sunday 15th January 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Templeogue v Commercial.ie Eanna, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Portlaoise Panthers, Mardyke Arena-Cork, 15:00;

DCU Mercy v Meteors, National Basketball Arena, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Kestrels v ITC Basketball, Colaiste Iosagain, 17:00;

Hula Hoops Women’s NICC semi-final:

Muckno Lakers v Limerick Celtics, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, 13.00.