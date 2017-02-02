Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 4th and 5th

After a hectic weekend of Hula Hoops National Cup finals last weekend, which saw 11 champions crowned, it is back to Super League action for all teams once more.

Griffith Swords Thunder face Commercial.ie Éanna off the back of a memorable Hula Hoops Cup final which saw them overcome Pyrobel Killester to win their first ever Cup. Dave Baker’s attention will now be focused firmly on the League though as his side currently sits second under leaders Templeogue and will aim to continue their winning ways with a victory over 10th place Éanna. DCU Saints welcome SSE Airtricity Moycullen to the University grounds this Saturday in what is set to be a very close battle indeed. DCU are coming into the game off the back of a seven-point loss against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at home last weekend and will be hoping to turn their fortunes around, while Moycullen had a close game with Éanna in the last round, just managing to hold out to win by two points in the end.

Pyrobel Killester will also be in action at home on Saturday evening as they welcome bottom of the table Radisson Blu UL Eagles.The Dublin side are regrouping after their Cup final loss to Swords and, with a number of games in hand on the League table, will be hoping that they can catch – and indeed overtake – Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. UL Eagles meanwhile make the trip to Dublin with just one win from their 15 games so far while elsewhere, UCC Demons face UCD Marian on Sunday afternoon. UCD have had some good results of late, most notably beating Templeogue by six points. Demons meanwhile have been having a mixed run of fortunes, and lost to Templeogue at home last weekend.

There are also four games in the Women’s Super League this weekend with NUIG Mystics and Courtyard Liffey Celtics getting the action underway from 3pm on Saturday. Mystics, who have won three of their 10 games so far this year, will be hoping that home advantage will help to see them home to victory, while Courtyard Liffey Celtics come into the game off the back of their Cup final loss to Ambassador UCC Glanmire and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Speaking of Cup champions Glanmire, they will play eighth placed Meteors this weekend. Glanmire are top of the League table having lost just one game so far this season against Maxol WIT Wildcats. Meteors meanwhile have just two wins under their belts but will hope to run the Cork side close.

Another game that is sure to capture attention will be the clash between Pyrobel Killester and Wildcats on Saturday. Killester – who have a strong track record on their home court – had a good win away to Portlaoise Panthers recently, while Wildcats are coming to this game off the back of a massive win over Glanmire two weeks ago. The last game of the weekend sees Singleton SuperValu Brunell face DCU Mercy. Brunell may be bottom of the table, but caused an upset against Courtyard Liffey Celtics recently. DCU meanwhile lost out to Liffey Celtics in Leixlip two weeks ago, but a number of Mark Ingle’s charges featured in the club’s recent Under 18 and Under 20 double win in the Cup, and he will be hoping that youth and experience will blend perfectly down in Cork.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: February 4 and 5th

Saturday 4th February 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith Swords Thunder v Commercial.ie Éanna, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

DCU Saints v SSE Airtricity Moycullen, DCU, 19:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Radisson Blu UL Eagles, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

NUIG Mystics v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, NUIG Galway, 15:00;

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Meteors, Upper Glanmire Sports Centre, 17:00;

Pyrobel Killester v Maxol WIT Wildcats, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Team Kilkenny v Kestrels, Watershed Sports Complex, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Fr Mathews v ITC Basketball, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 17:45;

Marble City Hawks v Ulster University Elks, O Loughlin Gaels Gym, 19:00;

Sunday 5th February 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena-Cork, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v DCU Mercy, Parochial Hall, 14:40;