Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 10-12th

Another busy weekend of Basketball Ireland Super League action is in store this weekend as a full complement of fixtures gets underway this Friday evening.

First up will see Cup champions Griffith Swords Thunder travel to Belfast on Friday at 8pm where they will take on home side Belfast Star. Both teams are playing a double header of fixtures this weekend, with Swords then welcoming KUBS to the ALSAA on Saturday evening, while Belfast Star will travel down to table toppers Templeogue on Sunday afternoon in what is set to be a hotly contested match.

Elsewhere, there are some interesting line-ups in store, with all eyes on Tralee on Saturday evening as Garvey’s Tralee Warriors take on Pyrobel Killester at home. Having lost just one game at home so far this year – to League leaders Templeogue – this is a must-win clash for Tralee, who currently sit just one spot above Pyrobel Killester on the League table and they will be hoping they can hang on to their coveted top four spot this weekend. Killester meanwhile, have two games in hand on Tralee and will be hoping a win down in the Kingdom will help them on their path to leapfrogging Mark Bernsen’s charges on the table.

It’s an all Dublin affair in UCD meanwhile, as home side UCD Marian face off to DCU Saints, while SSE Airtricity Moycullen play UCC Demons and Radisson Blu UL Eagles face Commercial.ie Éanna in a must-win game for UL.

There will be four games played in the Women’s Super League meanwhile, and it is set to be yet another crucial weekend of games as the positions for second, third and fourth place change every week. DCU Mercy – who currently sit second on the table – will be watching proceedings closely as they have a week off from playing, but snapping at their heels will be fourth place (on points difference) Maxol WIT Wildcats who will be hoping to secure a win over Portlaoise Panthers in Waterford Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, it’s a repeat of the Hula Hoops National Cup final in Leixlip on Saturday evening as League leaders Ambassador UCC Glanmire face third place Courtyard Liffey Celtics, while bottom of the table Meteors welcome Pyrobel Killester and Singleton SuperValu Brunell are home to NUIG Mystics in what is set to be a very close tie on Sunday.

Friday 10th February 2017



Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v Griffith Swords Thunder, Methody Gym-Belfast, 20:00;

Saturday 11th February 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Pyrobel Killester, Tralee, 17:00;

Griffith Swords Thunder v KUBS BC, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

UCD Marian v DCU Saints, Colaiste Iosagain, 18:00;

SSE Airtricity Moycullen v UCC Demons, NUIG, 19:00;

Radisson Blu UL Eagles v Commercial.ie Eanna, UL Arena-Limerick, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Meteors v Pyrobel Killester, Colaiste Iosagain, 16:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Portlaoise Panthers, WIT, 19:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Leixlip Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

ITC Basketball v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Kestrels v Dublin Lions, Colaiste Iosagain, 18:00;

Team Kilkenny v Titans, Watershed Sports Complex, 19:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Maree, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19:15;

Fr Mathews v LYIT Donegal, Douglas CS, 19:15;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

ITC Basketball v Ulster University Elks, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 13:30;

Oblate Dynamos v UL Huskies, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 19:30;

Sunday 12th February 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Templeogue v Belfast Star, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v NUIG Mystics, Parochial Hall, 14:45;