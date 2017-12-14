Basketball Ireland Super League Preview

It’s back to Super League action for the men’s and women’s leagues this weekend as, on Wednesday evening, UCC Demons were the fourth and final team to book their spot in the Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final with a 69-64 point win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in Cork.

Demons will now go on to face Black Amber Templeogue in the semi-final in January in what is set to be one of the games of the semi-finals weekend.

Back to this weekend though, and some of the Cup quarter-final clashes from last weekend are set to repeat themselves in the Men’s Super League as Éanna will once more travel to Oblate Hall to face off against Black Amber Templeogue, and will no doubt be hoping to turn around last week’s result in their favour.

Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester will be hoping that the snow that delayed them on the way to Galway last week will be well and truly gone this weekend, as they travel back west to face Moycullen once more – the Dubliners coming out on top in this fixture last weekend.

One of the most anticipated games of the weekend meanwhile will see Griffith College Swords Thunder do battle with UCC Demons at the ALSAA. The last time these two sides met this season, Demons won out by just one point down in Cork. Table toppers UCD Marian meanwhile will be hoping to keep their position at the top intact when they welcome bottom of the table KUBS to the University this weekend, while Belfast Star and DCU Saints go head-to-head in Belfast and Maree make the trip to the Sports Complex in Tralee to do battle with the Warriors.

In the Women’s Super League, there’s an interesting weekend in store, with top of the table DCU Mercy travelling to long-time rivals, Ambassador UCC Glanmire on Saturday evening. Courtyard Liffey Celtics will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they face off against Portlaoise Panthers, while Pyrobel Killester will travel to Waterford to take on Maxol WIT Wildcats. IT Carlow Basketball and Singleton SuperValu Brunell meanwhile will play what is set to be a very close game on Sunday afternoon.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: December 13-17th 2017

Thursday, 14th December

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Dublin Lions v IT Carlow Basketball, Colaiste Bride, 20.30;

Saturday, 16th December

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v UCC Demons, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

UCD Marian v KUBS BC, UCD, 18:00;

Moycullen v Pyrobel Killester, The Jes, 19:00;

Belfast Star v DCU Saints, Methodist College, 19:00;

Black Amber Templeogue v Éanna, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Maree, Tralee Sports Complex, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v DCU Mercy, Upper Glanmire Sports Centre, 17:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Pyrobel Killester, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Portlaoise Panthers, Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ulster University Elks v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, UUJ, 15:00;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Portlaoise Panthers, O Loughlins GAA, 19:00;

Fr Mathews v Neptune, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 19:15;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Dublin Lions, Mercy College, 19:30;

WNLC Championship Trophy semi-final:

Fr Mathews v Marble City Hawks, Colaiste Chriost Ri Cork, 16:30;

Sunday 17th December

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

IT Carlow Basketball v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v LIT Celtics, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

GameFootage.net Titans v LYIT Donegal, The Jes, 15:30;

Fr Mathews v Paris Texas Kilkenny, Colaiste Chriost Ri Cork, 15:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

UL Huskies v Griffith College Swords Thunder, UL Arena-Limerick, 15:00;