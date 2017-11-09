Basketball Ireland Super League Preview

Courtyard Liffey Celtics are currently the team to beat in the Women’s Super League, as they are now the only unbeaten team left after Ambassador UCC Glanmire fell to a 20 point defeat at the hands of DCU Mercy last weekend.

The Kildare side face a tough challenge this coming weekend when they welcome Maxol WIT Wildcats to Leixilp.

“Saturday’s game will be no walkover,” said Liffey Celtics star, Jazmen Boone. “The league is better this year and every week is a huge test for us. However, we have complete confidence in Mark and in our preparation for the game this week. Our mentality is to take every opponent seriously and keep getting better. Being undefeated is fun and it would be great for us to be 5-0, so we’re really looking forward to the challenge.”

Elsewhere, there is big battle of the midlands in Carlow on Sunday when IT Carlow Basketball and Portlaoise Panthers go head-to-head in what is set to be a very competitive battle. Portlaoise have yet to win a game this season, and will be hoping that this weekend’s clash will see their luck change, while Carlow are aiming to get back to winning ways after some tough games on the road in recent weeks.

“This was always going to be one of our toughest games of the season with it being a local derby,” admitted Carlow head coach, Martin Conroy. “It’s going to be an interesting battle and whichever team comes out on top will gain a lot of confidence going forward.”

NUIG Mystics meanwhile are also chasing their first win of the league, and will be hoping that this weekend’s home battle against Pyrobel Killester will produce the result they want, while DCU Mercy will go head-to-head with Singleton SuperValu Brunell.

There are some big battles in the Men’s Super League this weekend meanwhile, with all eyes focused on the ALSAA as Griffith College Swords Thunder face Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in what is set to be one of the games of the weekend. Both teams come into the game off the back of losses last weekend against Moycullen and UCD Marian respectively, and each will be hoping to get back on track this weekend.

Elsewhere, table toppers UCD Marian will welcome Belfast Star on Saturday, while Black Amber Templeogue will be hoping they can do enough to overcome Moycullen at Oblate Hall. Éanna will be aiming to bounce back after a tough loss to UCC Demons when they face KUBS this weekend, while Maree welcomes DCU Saints and UCC Demons and Pyrobel Killester go head-to-head on Sunday.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures – November 11th and 12th

Saturday 11th November 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian v Belfast Star, UCD, 17:00

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

Éanna v KUBS, Colaiste Éanna 19:00;

Maree v DCU Saints, CC-Oranmore, 19:45;

Black Amber Templeogue v Moycullen, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Maxol WIT Wildcats Leixlip Amenities Centre, 19:30;

NUIG Mystics v Pyrobel Killester, Colaiste Iognaid, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

LYIT Donegal v LIT Celtics, Bishops Field, 15:00;

Ballincollig v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, Ballincollig CS, 16:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Portlaoise Panthers, Killorglin Sports Centre, 17:45;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v IT Carlow Basketball, O Loughlins GAA, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Meteors v Griffith College Swords Thunder, Colaiste Iosagain, 16:00;

Fr Mathews v UL Huskies, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 17:45;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One Champions Trophy:

Fabplus North West v Marble City Hawks, Ballyshannon, 19.30

Sunday 12th November 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCC Demons v Pyrobel Killester, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

DCU Mercy v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, DCU Complex, 15:30;

IT Carlow Basketball v Portlaoise Panthers, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Ulster University Elks v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Ulster University Elks, 12:45;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, O Loughlin’s GAA, 14:00;

Titans v Dublin Lions, The Jes, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

Ulster University Elks v Marble City Hawks, UUJ, 15:00;