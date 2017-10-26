Basketball Ireland Super League Preview

This weekend’s bank holiday brings with it an extremely busy schedule of fixtures across the National League with a number of double-headers across the three days.

In the Women’s Super League, the competition is really heating up, with one of the big battles of the weekend tipping off in DCU on Sunday when DCU Mercy welcomes Courtyard Liffey Celtics. The sides know each other inside out, having met each other four times last year and in pre-season this year, so it’s set to be a game not to be missed with both sides boasting a who’s who of international players.

Liffey Celtics head coach Mark Byrne was looking forward to the game: “DCU are going to be tough. It’s a bit of a cliché, but I don’t think there are many easy games in the League this year and knowing Mark Ingle, they will be ready. We played them in pre-season and it was tight. We know we’re in for a tough one, if we play like we played in the second half against Brunell though, we’ll hopefully give a good account of ourselves.”

Ambassador UCC Glanmire meanwhile welcomes Portlaoise Panthers to the Mardyke Arena in Cork on Sunday in what is set to be a tough fifth game test for the midlanders who are chasing their first win. Pyrobel Killester will be hoping they can do enough to overcome IT Carlow Basketball at the IWA in Clontarf on Saturday evening while NUIG Mystics are on the road to face Maxol WIT Wildcats.

It’s an even busier weekend in the Men’s Super League meanwhile, with a double-header round of games for a number of teams. DCU Saints will be hoping that they can continue their winning form from last weekend, which saw them knock Hula Hoops National Cup champions Griffith College Swords Thunder out of this year’s Cup competition with a 75-70 point win. Swords will be hoping to avenge that result this weekend though when the two sides go head-to-head again this coming weekend in the Super League.

It’s a busy weekend for both teams, as DCU Saints will also face off against UCD Marian, who will be hoping to bounce back after their unbeaten run came to an end last weekend with a tough loss to Pyrobel Killester, while Swords will face off to Maree in their second game of the weekend.

Clontarf will play host to a big Super League battle between Pyrobel Killester and Garvey’s Tralee Warriors on Saturday evening in what is expected to be a thriller, while Tralee will then welcome Éanna to the Sports Complex on bank holiday Monday. Elsewhere, Black Amber Templeogue will go head-to-head with KUBS and Maree over the weekend, before KUBS take to the road to face Moycullen, while it’s set to be a nail-biter in Belfast as hosts Belfast Star welcome UCC Demons.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: October 28th-30th

Saturday 28th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

UCD Marian v DCU Saints, UCD, 19:00;

KUBS BC v Black Amber Templeogue, Greendale, 19:00;

Maree v Griffith College Swords Thunder, CC-Oranmore, 19:45;

Pyrobel Killester v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, IWA-Clontarf, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Pyrobel Killester v IT Carlow Basketball, IWA-Clontarf, 18:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v NUIG Mystics, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

IT Carlow Basketball v Ballincollig, Old Leighlin CC, 13:00;

LYIT Donegal v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, Bishops Field, 15:00;

LIT Celtics v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, St Munchins College, Limerick, 18:00;

Neptune v Portlaoise Panthers, Neptune Stadium, 19:00;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Titans, Mercy College, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division 1:

UL Huskies v Marble City Hawks, PESS Building-UL-Limerick, 17:00;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Fabplus North West, ALSAA-Dublin, 18:00;

Sunday 29th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Belfast Star v UCC Demons, Methodist College, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Portlaoise Panthers, Mardyke Arena, 13:00;

DCU Mercy v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, DCU Complex, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division 1:

Ballincollig v Fr Mathews, Ballincollig CS, 13.15

LYIT Donegal v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Bishops Field Sports Centre, 15:00;

Ulster University Elks v Paris Texas Kilkenny, Ulster University Elks, 15:00;

Portlaoise Panthers v LIT Celtics, St Marys Sports Hall, 15:00;

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin v Dublin Lions, Killorglin Sports Centre, 15:00;

Titans v IT Carlow Basketball, The Jes, 15:30;

Monday 30th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v DCU Saints, ALSAA-Dublin, 15:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Eanna, Tralee, 15:00;

Moycullen v KUBS BC, NUIG Galway, 15:00;

Black Amber Templeogue v Maree, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 15:30;