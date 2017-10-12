Basketball Ireland Super League Preview

Star hoping to bounce back after Thunder defeat while Portlaoise face big weekend in WSL

Belfast Star is hoping to bounce back from a tough loss last weekend against Griffith College Swords Thunder when they welcome Pyrobel Killester this Saturday evening.

Star have had a strong start to the season with just one loss out of four games, and head coach Darren O’Neill is hoping the squad will get back to winning ways this weekend.

“We’re looking forward to the Killester game, especially coming off the defeat against Swords,” he said. “Killester are always tough, and we know that we will have to play well to get a result. There is no better way though of getting over a tough defeat than getting a victory in the following game.”

Black Amber Templeogue meanwhile are hoping that they can get a result in a must-win game for them this weekend as they face UCC Demons at Oblate Hall this Saturday evening. The reigning regular season champions have just one win from four games, and head coach Mark Keenan is hoping their performance will produce a result this weekend: “Demons have been playing very well and scoring high numbers. Our defence will be crucial to how we compete.”

UCC Demons head coach Colin O’Reilly was also looking ahead to the game: “It’s a very tough game on the road for us against one of the deepest and most talented teams in the league. For us, we are not at the stage yet where we can worry about the win and loss columns. We are still trying to piece together quality weeks of training and games before we know what our expectations will be as far as league positioning goes.”

Elsewhere, UCD Marian will welcome Maree, Griffith College Swords Thunder face KUBS, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors go head-to-head with DCU Saints and Moycullen and Eanna do battle in NUIG.

Meanwhile it’s a busy weekend of action in the Women’s Super League, particularly for Portlaoise Panthers as they face in to two games in 24 hours. They play Maxol WIT Wildcats at home on Saturday, and Courtyard Liffey Celtics on Sunday.

“It’s a tough weekend ahead for us,” admitted head coach Peter O’Sullivan. “We’re at home against two teams that picked up wins last weekend. We were disappointed with not playing how we know we can against Brunell last week, but we have had two tough training sessions this week and hopefully we can bring that intensity into this weekend’s games.”

Elsewhere, DCU Mercy will get their season underway when they welcome Pyrobel Killester on Sunday, Singleton SuperValu Brunell face NUIG Mystics and IT Carlow Basketball welcomes Ambassador UCC Glanmire.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures October 14-15th

Saturday, 14th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v KUBS BC, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:00;

Moycullen v Eanna BC, NUIG Galway, 19:00;

UCD Marian v Maree, Colaiste Iosagain, 19:00;

Belfast Star v Pyrobel Killester, Methodist College, 19:00;

Black Amber Templeogue v UCC Demons, Oblate Hall Inchicore, 20:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v DCU Saints, Tralee, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers v Maxol WIT Wildcats, St Mary’s, 18:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

LIT Celtics v Neptune, SportsHub Limerick IT, 18:00;

Paris Texas Kilkenny v Ballincollig, O Loughlins GAA, 18:00;

Dublin Lions v Portlaoise Panthers, Colaiste Bhride-Clondalkin, 18:30;

Fr Mathews v Titans, Colaiste Chriost Ri Cork, 19:15;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

Meteors v Team North West, Meteors, 16:00;

UL Huskies v Ulster University Elks, UL Arena-Limerick, 17:00;

Fr Mathews v Marble City Hawks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 17:45;

Sunday, 15th October 2017

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Singleton SuperValu Brunell v NUIG Mystics, Parochial Hall, 14:45;

Portlaoise Panthers v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, St Mary’s, 15:00;

DCU Mercy v Pyrobel Killester, DCU Complex, 15:30;

IT Carlow Basketball v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 15:30;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v LYIT Donegal, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

Fr Mathews v Ulster University Elks, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 15:45;