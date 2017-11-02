Basketball Ireland Players and Coaches of the Month for October announced

The Basketball Ireland Players and Coaches of the Month for October have been announced today.

In the Men’s Super League, it’s back-to-back wins for DCU Saints’ star, Dee Proby, as he scoops the Player of the Month award for the second month in-a-row after another blistering display throughout the month of October which saw him average 30 points per game.

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors head coach, Mark Bernsen, has won the Super League Coach of the Month after leading his team to an unbeaten run of four games in the league throughout October which sees them currently top of the table.

In the Women’s Super League, Kiera Gaines of NUIG Mystics has won the Player of the Month award, having top scored for her side throughout October. Courtyard Liffey Celtics head coach, Mark Byrne has scooped the Coach of the Month award after kicking his team’s season off with four wins from four games, most recently overcoming DCU Mercy by two points.

In the Men’s Division One meanwhile it is also a back-to-back win for LIT Celtics shooting star, Matt St Amour. Matt has made a huge impression on the league since arriving in Ireland, and has certainly been shooting the lights out, averaging 44 points per game.

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin head coach, Ignas Sijanas has secured the accolade of Coach of the Month, having continued his side’s unbeaten run throughout October, leaving them as one of just two unbeaten sides in the Division.

In the Women’s Division One, newcomers to the league Fabplus North West have collected their first accolade, with the superb Makenzie Burud securing the Player of the Month award after outstanding displays for her side throughout the month.

Julian O’Keeffe of Marble City Hawks meanwhile has collected the Coach of the Month award after leading his side to some very big wins throughout October.

