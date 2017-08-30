Basketball Ireland National League fixtures 2017/18 announced ahead of official season launch on September 13th

Fixtures for the upcoming 2017/18 Basketball Ireland National League season have been announced this week ahead of the official season launch on September 13th.

The Men’s Super League will be the first set of games to get underway, with KUBS going head-to-head with Belfast Star in Greendale in the first game of the season on September 14th. The women’s leagues will get underway on the weekend of October 7th.

The new season sees four new teams enter the Men’s Division One League – LIT Celtics, St Paul’s Killarney, Ballincollig BC and Portlaoise Panthers – while there are two new teams in the Women’s Division One league: Griffith Swords Thunder and Team North West (Donegal).

Galway’s Maree BC have been promoted to the Men’s Super League, while UL Eagles will play their season in Men’s Division One. In the women’s league meanwhile, IT Carlow Basketball will play in the Women’s Super League while Meteors have gone down to Division One.

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star (Methodist College, Belfast)

Eanna BC (Coláiste Éanna, Rathfarnham)

DCU Saints (DCU Sports Complex, Glasnevin/St. Vincent’s SS, Glasnevin)

Griffith Swords Thunder (ALSAA, Dublin)

KUBS BC (Carroll Arena, Greendale)

Maree BC (Calasanctius College, Oranmore)

Pyrobel Killester (IWA, Clontarf)

SSE Airtricity Moycullen BC (Kingfisher NUI Galway)

Templeogue BC (Oblate Hall, Inchicore)

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors (Tralee Sports Complex)

UCC Demons (Mardyke Arena, Cork / Parochial Hall, Cork)

UCD Marian (UCD Sports Centre, Belfield)

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Ambassador UCC Glanmire (Upper Glanmire Sports Hall)

Courtyard Liffey Celtics (Leixlip Amenities)

DCU Mercy (DCU Sports Complex, Glasnevin)

IT Carlow Basketball (The Barrow Centre, IT Carlow)

Maxol WIT Wildcats (Mercy SS, Waterford/Waterford IT)

NUIG Mystics (Kingfisher NUI Galway)

Portlaoise Panthers (St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise)

Pyrobel Killester (IWA, Clontarf)

Singleton’s Supervalu Brunell (Parochial Hall, Cork)

Basketball Ireland Men’s National League Division One

Ballincollig BC (Ballincollig Community School)

BFG Neptune (Neptune Stadium, Cork)

Dublin Lions (Coláiste Bríde, Clondalkin)

EJ Sligo All-Stars (Mercy College, Sligo)

Fr Mathews (Coláiste Chríost Rí, Cork)

IT Carlow Basketball (The Barrow Centre, IT Carlow)

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin (Killorglin Sports Complex)

LIT Celtics (SportsHub Limerick IT)

LYIT Donegal (Letterkenny IT Sports Centre / Foyle Arena, Derry)

Paris Texas Kilkenny (The Watershed, Kilkenny)

Portlaoise Panthers (St Mary’s Hall, Portlaoise)

St Paul’s Killarney (Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre)

Titans (Coláiste Iognáid – The Jes – , Galway)

UL Eagles (UL Sport Arena, Limerick / UL PESS Building, Limerick)

Ulster University Elks (Ulster University, Jordanstown)

Basketball Ireland Women’s National League Division One

Fr. Mathews (Coláiste Chríost Rí, Cork )

Marble City Hawks (O’Loughlin Gaels Hall, Kilkenny)

Team North West (Ballyshannon, Donegal)

Meteors (Coláiste Íosagáin, Stillorgan)

Griffith Swords Thunder (ALSAA)

UL Huskies (UL Sport Arena, Limerick / UL PESS Building, Limerick)

Ulster Rockets(Methodist College, Belfast)

Ulster University Elks (Ulster University, Jordanstown)

NATIONAL LEAGUE FIXTURES 2017/18 League Day Date Time Home Away Venue MSL 14-Sep 20:30 KUBS BC Belfast Star Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 15-Sep 20:00 C&S UCC Demons Garveys Tralee Warriors Mardyke Arena MSL 16-Sep 19:00 DCU Saints Templeogue BC DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 16-Sep 18:00 Pyrobel Killester Swords Thunder IWA Clontarf, Dublin MD1 16-Sep 19:30 St Pauls Killarney Dublin Lions Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre MD1 16-Sep 16:00 Ballincollig BC LYIT Donegal Ballincollig Community School MD1 16-Sep 19:30 EJ Sligo All Stars LIT Celtics Mercy College Gym MD1 16-Sep 12:30 ITC Basketball BFG Neptune Barrow Center MD1 16-Sep 19:00 Portlaoise Panthers Fr Mathews St Marys Sportshall, Portlaoise MD1 17-Sep 15:00 Ulster Elks UL Eagles UUJ MD1 17-Sep 15:00 BFG Neptune LYIT Donegal Neptune Stadium MSL 23-Sep 19:00 Belfast Star Maree BC Methodist College, Belfast MSL 23-Sep 19:00 UCD Marian C&S UCC Demons UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 23-Sep 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors KUBS BC Tralee Sports Complex MSL 23-Sep 19:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen DCU Saints NUIG Kingfisher MSL 23-Sep 20:00 Templeogue BC Pyrobel Killester Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 24-Sep 15:00 Swords Thunder Eanna BC ALSAA, Dublin MSL LYIT Donegal Neptune Stadium MD1 23-Sep 18:00 LIT Celtics St Pauls Killarney SportsHub, Limerick IT MD1 23-Sep 16:00 LYIT Donegal Ulster Elks Foyle Arena, Ballyshannon MD1 24-Sep 15:00 BFG Neptune EJ Sligo All Stars Neptune Stadium MD1 23-Sep 19:30 UL Eagles Team Kilkenny Arena. (TBC) MD1 23-Sep 19:15 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Fr Mathews Killorglin Sports Complex MD1 24-Sep 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers ITC Basketball St Marys Sportshall, Portlaoise MD1 24-Sep 15:00 Ulster Elks Dublin Lions UUJ MD1 24-Sep 15:30 Titans Ballincollig BC The Jes MSL 30-Sep 19:00 Eanna BC Templeogue BC Colaiste Eanna MSL 30-Sep 20:00 KUBS BC UCD Marian Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 30-Sep 18:00 Pyrobel Killester SSE Airtricity Moycullen IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 30-Sep 19:00 DCU Saints Belfast Star DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 30-Sep 19:45 Maree BC Garveys Tralee Warriors Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 01-Oct 15:00 C&S UCC Demons Swords Thunder Mardyke Arena MD1 30-Sep 18:30 Dublin Lions LIT Celtics Colaiste Bride MD1 30-Sep 19:30 St Pauls Killarney BFG Neptune Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre MD1 30-Sep 18:00 Team Kilkenny LYIT Donegal O Loughlin Gaels Gym MD1 30-Sep 19:30 EJ Sligo All Stars Portlaoise Panthers Mercy College Gym MD1 30-Sep 19:15 Fr Mathews UL Eagles Colaiste Chroist MD1 30-Sep 19:15 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin ITC Basketball Killorglin Sports Complex MD1 01-Oct 15:00 Ulster Elks Titans UUJ MD1 01-Oct 13:00 BFG Neptune Team Kilkenny Neptune MSL 07-Oct 19:00 Eanna BC DCU Saints Colaiste Eanna MSL 07-Oct 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors SSE Airtricity Moycullen Tralee Sports Complex MSL 07-Oct 19:45 Maree BC C&S UCC Demons Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 07-Oct 18:00 Swords Thunder Belfast Star ALSAA, Dublin MSL 07-Oct 20:00 Templeogue BC UCD Marian Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 10-Oct 20:30 KUBS BC Pyrobel Killester Greendale Kilbarrack MD1 07-Oct 16:00 Ballincollig BC Ulster Elks Ballincollig Community School MD1 07-Oct 19:00 BFG Neptune Dublin Lions Neptune Stadium MD1 07-Oct 20:00 Portlaoise Panthers St Pauls Killarney St Marys Sportshall, Portlaoise MD1 07-Oct 16:00 LYIT Donegal Fr Mathews Foyle Arena, Ballyshannon MD1 07-Oct 19:15 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin EJ Sligo All Stars Killorglin Sports Complex MD1 07-Oct 19:30 UL Eagles ITC Basketball UL Arena MD1 08-Oct 15:00 LIT Celtics UU Elks SportsHub, Limerick IT MD1 08-Oct 15:30 Titans Team Kilkenny Jez Hall Galway WSL 07-Oct 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers SuperValu Brunell St Mary’s Hall WSL 07-Oct 19:30 Courtyard Liffey Celtics NUIG Mystics Amenities WSL 08-Oct 15:30 IT Carlow Waterford Wildcats Barrow Centre WSL 08-Oct 15:00 UCC Glanmire Pyrobel Killester Mardyke WD1 07-Oct 19:00 MC Hawks Griffith Swords Thunder O’Loughlins GAA WD1 07-Oct 19:30 Team North West UL Huskies CC Ballyshannon WD1 08-Oct 15:00 Ulster Elks Meteors UUJ SC MSL 14-Oct 17:00 Swords Thunder KUBS BC ALSAA, Dublin MSL 14-Oct 20:00 Templeogue BC C&S UCC Demons Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 14-Oct 19:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen Eanna BC NUIG Kingfisher MSL 14-Oct 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors DCU Saints Tralee Sports Complex MSL 14-Oct 19:00 UCD Marian Maree BC UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 14-Oct 19:00 Belfast Star Pyrobel Killester Methodist College, Belfast MD1 14-Oct 18:00 LIT Celtics BFG Neptune SportsHub, Limerick IT MD1 14-Oct 19:30 UL Eagles EJ Sligo All Stars UL Arena MD1 14-Oct 18:00 Team Kilkenny Ballincollig BC O Loughlin Gaels Gym MD1 14-Oct 18:30 Dublin Lions Portlaoise Panthers Colaiste Bride MD1 14-Oct 19:15 Fr Mathews Titans Colaiste Chroist MD1 14-Oct 19:30 St Pauls Killarney Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre MD1 15-Oct 12:30 ITC Baksetball LYIT Donegal Barrrow Center MD1 15-Oct TBC Fr Mathews Ulster Elks (moved from 28th) WSL 14-Oct 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers Waterford Wildcats St Mary’s Hall WSL 15-Oct 15:00 DCU Mercy Pyrobel Killester DCU Arena WSL 15-Oct 15:00 SuperValu Brunell NUIG Mystics Parochial Hall WSL 15-Oct 15:30 IT Carlow UCC Glanmire Barrow Centre WD1 14-Oct 16:00 Meteors Team North West Colaiste Eoin WD1 14-Oct 19:00 Griffith Swords Thunder Ulster Rockets ALSAA WD1 14-Oct 17:00 UL Huskies Ulster Elks UL Arena WD1 14-Oct 17:45 Fr Mathews MC Hawks Colaiste Criost Ri WSL 15-Oct 15:00 Portlaoise Panthers Courtyard Liffey Celtics St Mary’s Hall WSL 21-Oct 15:00 NUIG Mystics UCC Glanmire Coláiste Iognáid WSL 21-Oct 18:00 Pyrobel Killester Portlaoise Panthers Wheelchair SC WSL 21-Oct 19:30 Courtyard Liffey Celtics SuperValu Brunell Amenities WSL 22-Oct 15:00 DCU Mercy IT Carlow DCU Arena WD1 21-Oct 16:30 Ulster Rockets UL Huskies Methodist College WD1 21-Oct 19:00 MC Hawks Meteors O’Loughlins GAA WD1 21-Oct 19:30 Team North West Fr Mathews CC Ballyshannon WD1 22-Oct 15:00 Ulster Elks Griffith Swords Thunder UUJ SC MSL 26-Oct 20:00 UCD Marian Pyrobel Killester UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 28-Oct 19:00 UCD Marian DCU Saints UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 28-Oct 20:00 Pyrobel Killester Garveys Tralee Warriors IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 28-Oct 19:45 Maree BC Swords Thunder Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 28-Oct 20:00 KUBS BC Templeogue BC Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 29-Oct 15:00 Belfast Star C&S UCC Demons Methodist College, Belfast MSL 30-Oct 15:00 Swords Thunder DCU Saints ALSAA, Dublin MSL 30-Oct 15:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors Eanna BC Tralee Sports Complex MSL 30-Oct 15:30 Templeogue BC Maree BC Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 30-Oct 15:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen KUBS BC NUIG Kingfisher MD1 28-Oct 19:00 BFG Neptune Portlaoise Panthers Neptune Stadium MD1 28-Oct 18:00 LIT Celtics Keanes Supervalu Killorglin SportsHub, Limerick IT MD1 28-Oct 12:30 ITC Basketball Ballincollig BC Barrow Center MD1 28-Oct 18:30 Dublin Lions UL Eagles Colaiste Bride MD1 28-Oct 19:30 EJ Sligo All Stars Titans Mercy College Gym MD1 28-Oct 16:00 LYIT Donegal St Pauls Killarney LYIT MD1 29-Oct 15:00 Ulster Elks Team Kilkenny UUJ MD1 29-Oct 15:00 Portlaoise Panthers LIT Celtics St Marys Sportshall, Portlaoise MD1 29-Oct 13:00 Ballincollig BC Fr Mathews Ballincollig Community School MD1 29-Oct 15:00 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Dublin Lions Killorglin Sports Complex MD1 29-Oct 15:30 Titans ITC Basketball The Jes MD1 29-Oct 15:00 UL Eagles St Pauls Killarney Pess MD1 29-Oct 14:00 LYIT Donegal EJ Sligo All Stars LYIT WSL 28-Oct 19:00 Waterford Wildcats NUIG Mystics Mercy Gym WSL 29-Oct 15:00 DCU Mercy Courtyard Liffey Celtics DCU Arena WSL 29-Oct 15:00 UCC Glanmire Portlaoise Panthers Mardyke WSL 28-Oct 18:00 Pyrobel Killester IT Carlow Wheelchair SC WD1 28-Oct 18:00 Griffith Swords Thunder Team North West ALSAA WD1 28-Oct 17:00 UL Huskies MC Hawks PESS UL MSL 04-Nov 19:00 Eanna BC C&S UCC Demons Colaiste Eanna MSL 04-Nov 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors UCD Marian Tralee Sports Complex MSL 04-Nov 19:00 DCU Saints KUBS BC DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 04-Nov 19:00 Pyrobel Killester Maree BC IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 04-Nov 19:00 Belfast Star Templeogue BC Methodist College, Belfast MSL 05-Nov 17:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen Swords Thunder NUIG Kingfisher MD1 04-Nov TBC Fr Mathews Team Kilkenny Colaiste Chroist MD1 04-Nov 19:00 BFG Neptune Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Neptne Stadium MD1 04-Nov 12:30 ITC Basketball Ulster Elks TBC MD1 04-Nov 18:00 LIT Celtics UL Eagles SportsHub, Limerick IT MD1 04-Nov 19:30 EJ Sligo All Stars Ballincollig BC Mercy College Gym MD1 04-Nov 18:30 Dublin Lions LYIT Donegal Colaiste Bride MD1 04-Nov 19:30 St Pauls Killarney Titans Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre WSL 04-Nov 18:00 Pyrobel Killester Waterford Wildcats Wheelchair SC WSL 05-Nov 15:00 DCU Mercy UCC Glanmire DCU Arena WSL 05-Nov 15:00 SuperValu Brunell IT Carlow Parochial Hall WD1 04-Nov 16:00 Meteors Ulster Rockets Colaiste Eoin MSL 11-Nov 20:00 Templeogue BC SSE Airtricity Moycullen Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 11-Nov 19:00 Eanna BC KUBS BC Colaiste Eanna MSL 11-Nov 18:00 Swords Thunder Garveys Tralee Warriors ALSAA, Dublin MSL 11-Nov 19:00 UCD Marian Belfast Star UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 11-Nov 19:00 Maree BC DCU Saints Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 12-Nov 15:00 C&S UCC Demons Pyrobel Killester Mardyke Arena MD1 11-Nov 19:15 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Portlaoise Panthers Killorglin Sports Complex MD1 11-Nov 18:00 Team Kilkenny ITC Basketball O Loughlin Gaels Gym MD1 11-Nov 19:30 UL Eagles BFG Neptune Pess MD1 12-Nov 12:45 Ulster Elks EJ Sligo All Stars UUJ MD1 11-Nov 16:00 LYIT Donegal LIT Celtics LYIT MD1 11-Nov 16:00 Ballincollig BC St Pauls Killarney Ballincollig Community School MD1 12-Nov 13:00 Team Kilkenny Keanes Supervalu Killorglin O Loughllin Gaels Gym MD1 12-Nov 15:30 Titans Dublin Lions The Jes WSL 11-Nov 15:00 NUIG Mystics Pyrobel Killester Coláiste Iognáid WSL 11-Nov 19:30 Courtyard Liffey Celtics Waterford Wildcats Amenities WSL 12-Nov 15:00 DCU Mercy SuperValu Brunell DCU Arena WSL 12-Nov 15:30 IT Carlow Portlaoise Panthers Barrow Centre WD1 04-Nov 17:45 Fr Mathews Ulster Elks Colaiste Criost Ri WD1 11-Nov 16:00 Meteors Griffith Swords Thunder Colaiste Eoin WD1 11-Nov 16:30 Ulster Rockets Team North West Methodist College WD1 11-Nov 17:45 Fr Mathews UL Huskies Colaiste Criost Ri WD1 12-Nov 15:00 Ulster Elks MC Hawks UUJ SC MSL 18-Nov 17:00 Swords Thunder UCD Marian ALSAA, Dublin MSL 18-Nov 19:00 DCU Saints C&S UCC Demons DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 18-Nov 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors Templeogue BC Tralee Sports Complex MSL 18-Nov 19:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen Belfast Star NUIG Kingfisher MSL 18-Nov 19:00 Eanna BC Pyrobel Killester Colaiste Eanna MSL 19-Nov 15:00 KUBS BC Maree BC Greendale Kilbarrack ?? MD1 18-Nov 12:30 ITC Basketball Fr Mathews Barrow Center MD1 18-Nov 20:00 Portlaoise Panthers Radisson Blu UL Eagles St Marys Sportshall, Portlaoise MD1 18-Nov 19:30 EJ Sligo All Stars Team Kilkenny Mercy College Gym MD1 18-Nov 19:30 St Pauls Killarney Ulster Elks Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre MD1 18-Nov 18:00 LIT Celtics Titans SportsHub, Limerick IT MD1 18-Nov 18:30 Dublin Lions Ballincollig BC Colaiste Bride MD1 19-Nov 15:00 UL Eagles Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Pess MD1 19-Nov TBC Fr Mathews EJ Sligo All Stars Colaiste Chroist MD1 19-Nov 14:00 LYIT Donegal Portlaoise Panthers LYIT MD1 19-Nov 15:30 Titans BFG Neptune The Jes MD1 19-Nov 13:00 Ballincollig BC LIT Celtics Ballincollig Community School WSL 18-Nov 15:30 IT Carlow NUIG Mystics Barrow Centre WSL 18-Nov 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers DCU Mercy St Mary’s Hall WSL 18-Nov 19:00 Waterford Wildcats SuperValu Brunell Mercy Gym WSL 19-Nov 15:00 UCC Glanmire Courtyard Liffey Celtics Mardyke WD1 18-Nov 19:00 MC Hawks Ulster Rockets O’Loughlins GAA WD1 18-Nov 17:00 UL Huskies Meteors PESS UL WD1 18-Nov 19:00 Griffith Swords Thunder Fr Mathews ALSAA WD1 18-Nov 19:30 Team North West Ulster Elks Donegal Town MSL 25-Nov 20:00 Templeogue BC Swords Thunder MSL 25-Nov 19:45 Maree BC Eanna BC Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 25-Nov 19:00 Belfast Star Garveys Tralee Warriors Methodist College, Belfast MSL 25-Nov 19:00 UCD Marian SSE Airtricity Moycullen UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 25-Nov 19:00 Pyrobel Killester DCU Saints IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 26-Nov 15:00 C&S UCC Demons KUBS BC Mardyke Arena MD1 25-Nov 19:30 EJ Sligo All Stars ITC Basketball Mercy College Gym MD1 25-Nov 19:15 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin LYIT Donegal Killorglin Sports Complex MD1 25-Nov 19:30 St Pauls Killarney Fr Mathews Killarney Sports & Leisure Centre MD1 25-Nov 20:00 Portlaoise Panthers Titans St Marys Sportshall, Portlaoise MD1 26-Nov 13:00 Team Kilkenny St Pauls Killarney O Loughlin Gaels Gym MD1 25-Nov 18:30 Dublin Lions Team Kilkenny Colaiste Bride MD1 24-Nov 20:00 BFG Neptune Ballincollig BC Moved to Friday WSL 25-Nov 18:00 Pyrobel Killester Courtyard Liffey Celtics Wheelchair SC WSL 25-Nov 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers NUIG Mystics St Mary’s Hall WSL 26-Nov 15:00 SuperValu Brunell UCC Glanmire Parochial Hall WSL 26-Nov 15:00 DCU Mercy Waterford Wildcats DCU Arena MSL 30-Nov 19:00 UCD Marian Eanna BC UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 03-Dec 15:30 Templeogue BC DCU Saints Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 03-Dec 15:00 Swords Thunder Pyrobel Killester ALSAA, Dublin MSL 03-Dec 15:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors C&S UCC Demons Tralee Sports Complex MSL 03-Dec 15:00 Belfast Star KUBS BC Antrim Forum, Antrim ?? MSL 09-Dec 19:00 Eanna BC Swords Thunder Colaiste Eanna MSL 09-Dec 19:00 DCU Saints SSE Airtricity Moycullen DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 09-Dec 20:00 KUBS BC Garveys Tralee Warriors Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 09-Dec 19:45 Maree BC Belfast Star Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 09-Dec 20:00 Pyrobel Killester Templeogue BC IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 10-Dec 15:00 C&S UCC Demons UCD Marian Parochil Hall MD1 09-Dec 16:00 LYIT Donegal UL Eagles LYIT MD1 09-Dec 12:30 ITC Basketball St Pauls Killarney Barrow Center MD1 09-Dec TBC Titans Keanes Supervalu Killorglin TBC MD1 09-Dec 19:15 Fr Mathews Dublin Lions Colaiste Chroist MD1 09-Dec 16:00 Ballincollig BC Portlaoise Panthers Ballincollig Community School MD1 09-Dec 17:00 Team Kilkenny LIT Celtics O Loughlin Gaels Gym MD1 09-Dec 19:00 Ulster Elks BFG Neptune Methodist College MD1 10-Dec 15:00 St Pauls Killarney EJ Sligo All Stars Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, Killarney. MD1 10-Dec TBC UL Eagles Titans TBC MD1 10-Dec 14:00 Dublin Lions ITC Basketball Colaiste Bride MD1 10-Dec 15:00 Keanes Supervalu Killorglin Ballincollig BC Killorglin Sports Complex MD1 10-Dec 14:00 LIT Celtics Fr Mathews SportsHub, Limerick IT MD1 10-Dec 15:00 Portlaoise Panthers Ulster Elks St Marys Sportshall, Portlaoise WD1 00:00 17:00 UL Huskies Griffith Swords Thunder UL Arena WD1 09-Dec 17:45 Fr Mathews Meteors Colaiste Criost Ri WSL 16-Dec 19:30 Courtyard Liffey Celtics Portlaoise Panthers Amenities WSL 16-Dec 19:00 Waterford Wildcats Pyrobel Killester Mercy Gym WSL 17-Dec 15:00 UCC Glanmire DCU Mercy Mardyke WSL 17-Dec 15:30 IT Carlow SuperValu Brunell Barrow Centre WD1 10-Dec 14:00 Fr Mathews Team North West Colaiste Criost Ri WD1 16-Dec 15:00 Ulster Rockets Fr. Mathews Methodist College MSL 15-Dec 19:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen Pyrobel Killester The Jess MSL 16-Dec 20:00 Templeogue BC Eanna BC Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 16-Dec 19:00 UCD Marian KUBS BC UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 16-Dec 19:00 Belfast Star DCU Saints Methodist College, Belfast MSL 16-Dec 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors Maree BC Tralee Sports Complex MSL 16-Dec 18:00 Swords Thunder C&S UCC Demons ALSAA, Dublin MSL 23-Dec 16:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen Maree BC NUIG Kingfisher MSL 30-Dec 15:00 C&S UCC Demons SSE Airtricity Moycullen Mardyke Arena MSL 30-Dec 15:00 Eanna BC Belfast Star Colaiste Eanna MD1 16-Dec 19:00 Team Kilkenny Portlaoise Panthers O Loughlin Gaels Gym MD1 16-Dec 19:30 EJ Sligo All Stars Dublin Lions Mercy College MD1 16-Dec 16:00 Ballincollig BC UL Eagles Ballincollig Community School MD1 16-Dec 15:00 Ulster Elks Keanes Supervalu Killorglin UUJ MD1 16-Dec 19:15 Fr Mathews BFG Neptune Colaiste Chroist MD1 17-Dec 15:30 Titans LYIT Donegal The Jes MD1 17-Dec 12:30 ITC Basketball LIT Celtics Barrow Center MSL 13-Jan 19:00 Belfast Star Swords Thunder Methodist College, Belfast MSL 14-Jan 15:00 C&S UCC Demons Maree BC Mardyke Arena MSL 13-Jan 19:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen Garveys Tralee Warriors NUIG Kingfisher MSL 13-Jan 19:00 Pyrobel Killester KUBS BC IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 13-Jan 19:00 UCD Marian Templeogue BC UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 13-Jan 19:00 DCU Saints Eanna BC St Vincent’s School Gym WSL 13-Jan 15:00 NUIG Mystics Courtyard Liffey Celtics Kingfisher WSL 13-Jan 18:00 Pyrobel Killester UCC Glanmire Wheelchair SC WSL 13-Jan 19:00 Waterford Wildcats IT Carlow Mercy Gym WSL 14-Jan 15:00 SuperValu Brunell Portlaoise Panthers Parochial Hall WD1 13-Jan 16:00 Meteors Ulster Elks Colaiste Eoin WD1 13-Jan 18:00 Griffith Swords Thunder MC Hawks ALSAA WD1 13-Jan 17:00 UL Huskies Team North West PESS UL WD1 13-Jan 17:45 Fr Mathews Ulster Rockets Colaiste Criost Ri MSL 20-Jan 19:00 Maree BC UCD Marian Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 20-Jan 19:00 Pyrobel Killester Belfast Star IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 20-Jan 19:00 DCU Saints Garveys Tralee Warriors St Vincent’s School Gym MSL 21-Jan 15:00 KUBS BC Swords Thunder Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 21-Jan 15:15 C&S UCC Demons Templeogue BC Mardyke Arena MSL 21-Jan 19:00 Eanna BC SSE Airtricity Moycullen Colaiste Eanna WSL 20-Jan 15:00 NUIG Mystics SuperValu Brunell Kingfisher WSL 20-Jan 18:00 Pyrobel Killester DCU Mercy Wheelchair SC WSL 20-Jan 19:00 Waterford Wildcats Portlaoise Panthers Mercy Gym WSL 21-Jan 15:00 UCC Glanmire IT Carlow Mardyke WD1 20-Jan 16:30 Ulster Rockets Griffith Swords Thunder Methodist College WD1 20-Jan 16:00 MC Hawks Fr Mathews O’Loughlins GAA WD1 20-Jan 19:30 Team North West Meteors Donegal Town WD1 21-Jan 15:00 Ulster Elks UL Huskies UUJ SC MSL 03-Feb 19:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen C&S UCC Demons NUIG Kingfisher MSL 03-Feb 19:00 Belfast Star Eanna BC Methodist College, Belfast MSL 03-Feb 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors Pyrobel Killester Tralee Sports Complex MSL 03-Feb 19:00 DCU Saints UCD Marian DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 03-Feb 20:00 Templeogue BC KUBS BC Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 03-Feb 17:00 Swords Thunder Maree BC ALSAA, Dublin WSL 03-Feb 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers UCC Glanmire St Mary’s Hall WSL 03-Feb 15:00 NUIG Mystics Waterford IT Kingfisher WSL 03-Feb 19:30 Courtyard Liffey Celtics DCU Mercy Amenities WSL 04-Feb 15:30 IT Carlow Pyrobel Killester Barrow Centre WD1 03-Feb 19:00 Griffith Swords Thunder Ulster Elks ALSAA WD1 03-Feb 17:00 UL Huskies Ulster Rockets UL Arena MSL 10-Feb 19:00 Eanna BC Garveys Tralee Warriors Colaiste Eanna MSL 10-Feb 19:45 Maree BC Templeogue BC Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 10-Feb 19:00 DCU Saints Swords Thunder DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 10-Feb 20:00 KUBS BC SSE Airtricity Moycullen Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 10-Feb 18:00 Pyrobel Killester UCD Marian IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 11-Feb 15:15 C&S UCC Demons Belfast Star Mardyke Arena MSL 15-Feb 20:30 Eanna BC UCD Marian Colaiste Eanna WSL 10-Feb 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers Pyrobel Killester St Mary’s Hall WSL 11-Feb 15:00 SuperValu Brunell Courtyard Liffey Celtics Parochial Hall WSL 11-Feb 15:00 UCC Glanmire NUIG Mystics Mardyke WSL 11-Feb 15:30 IT Carlow DCU Mercy Barrow Centre WD1 10-Feb 16:30 Ulster Rockets Meteors Methodist College WD1 10-Feb 16:00 MC Hawks UL Huskies O’Loughlins GAA WD1 10-Feb 19:30 Team North West Griffith Swords Thunder CC Ballyshannon MSL 17-Feb 17:00 Swords Thunder SSE Airtricity Moycullen ALSAA, Dublin MSL 17-Feb 20:00 Templeogue BC Belfast Star Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 17-Feb 19:00 UCD Marian Garveys Tralee Warriors UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 17-Feb 19:45 Maree BC Pyrobel Killester Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 17-Feb 20:00 KUBS BC DCU Saints Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 18-Feb 15:00 C&S UCC Demons Eanna BC Mardyke Arena WSL 17-Feb 18:00 Portlaoise Panthers IT Carlow St Mary’s Hall WSL 17-Feb 18:00 Pyrobel Killester NUIG Mystics Wheelchair SC WSL 17-Feb 19:00 Waterford Wildcats Liffey Celtics Mercy Gym WSL 18-Feb 15:00 SuperValu Brunell DCU Mercy Parochial Hall WD1 17-Feb 17:00 UL Huskies Fr Mathews PESS UL WD1 17-Feb 19:00 Griffith Swords Thunder Meteors ALSAA WD1 17-Feb 16:00 MC Hawks Ulster Elks O’Loughlins GAA WD1 17-Feb 19:30 Team North West Ulster Rockets Donegal Town MSL 23-Feb 20:00 Belfast Star UCD Marian Methodist College, Belfast MSL 24-Feb 18:00 Pyrobel Killester C&S UCC Demons IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 24-Feb 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors Swords Thunder Tralee Sports Complex MSL 24-Feb 19:00 DCU Saints Maree BC St Vincent’s School Gym MSL 24-Feb 20:00 KUBS BC Eanna BC Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 25-Feb 15:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen Templeogue BC NUIG Kingfisher WSL 24-Feb 19:30 Courtyard Liffey Celtics UCC Glanmire Amenities WSL 25-Feb 12:00 NUIG Mystics IT Carlow Kingfisher WSL 25-Feb 15:00 DCU Mercy Portlaoise Panthers DCU Arena WSL 25-Feb 15:00 SuperValu Brunell Waterford Wildcats Parochial Hall WD1 24-Feb 16:00 Meteors UL Huskies Colaiste Eoin WD1 24-Feb 16:30 Ulster Rockets MC Hawks Methodist College WD1 24-Feb 17:45 Fr Mathews Griffith Swords Thunder Colaiste Criost Ri WD1 25-Feb 15:00 Ulster Elks Team North West UUJ SC MSL 03-Mar 19:00 UCD Marian Swords Thunder UCD Sports Centre, Dublin MSL 03-Mar 19:45 Maree BC KUBS BC Calasanctius College Oranmore, Galway MSL 03-Mar 20:00 Templeogue BC Garveys Tralee Warriors Oblate Hall Inchicore MSL 03-Mar 18:00 Pyrobel Killester Eanna BC IWA Clontarf, Dublin MSL 03-Mar 19:00 Belfast Star SSE Airtricity Moycullen Methodist College, Belfast MSL 04-Mar 19:00 C&S UCC Demons DCU Saints Parochial Hall WSL 03-Mar 19:30 Courtyard Liffey Celtics Pyrobel Killester Amenities WSL 03-Mar 19:00 Waterford Wildcats DCU Mercy Mercy Gym WSL 04-Mar 15:00 NUIG Mystics Portlaoise Panthers Kingfisher WSL 04-Mar 15:00 UCC Glanmire SuperValu Brunell Mardyke WD1 03-Mar 16:00 Meteors Fr Mathews Colaiste Eoin WD1 03-Mar 19:30 Team North West MC Hawks CC Ballyshannon WD1 04-Mar 15:00 Ulster Elks Ulster Rockets UUJ SC MSL 10-Mar 20:00 Garveys Tralee Warriors Belfast Star Tralee Sports Complex MSL 10-Mar 20:00 KUBS BC C&S UCC Demons Greendale Kilbarrack MSL 10-Mar 17:00 Swords Thunder Templeogue BC ALSAA, Dublin MSL 10-Mar 19:00 Eanna BC Maree BC Colaiste Eanna MSL 10-Mar 19:00 DCU Saints Pyrobel Killester DCU Sports Complex, Dublin MSL 10-Mar 19:00 SSE Airtricity Moycullen UCD Marian NUIG Kingfisher WD1 10-Mar 19:00 Griffith Swords Thunder UL Huskies ALSAA WSL 10-Mar 19:00 Waterford Wildcats UCC Glanmire Mercy Gym WSL 11-Mar 15:00 SuperValu Brunell Pyrobel Killester Parochial Hall WSL 11-Mar 15:00 DCU Mercy NUIG Mystics DCU Arena WSL 11-Mar 15:30 IT Carlow Courtyard Liffey Celtics Barrow Centre WD1 11-Mar 15:00 Ulster Elks Fr Mathews UUJ SC