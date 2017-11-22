Basketball Ireland announces venue for 2018 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries

Basketball Ireland has today announced the venue for next summer’s FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries.

The event will take place at the Mardyke Arena, University College Cork from June 26th to July 1st, 2018.

“This is fantastic news for the Irish basketball community,” said Secretary General of Basketball Ireland, Bernard O’Byrne speaking at the official announcement today. “We look forward to working with Patsy Ryan and everyone at the Mardyke Arena UCC to host another great tournament.”

Also speaking about the announcement, Professor Patrick O’Shea, President of University College Cork stated: “I congratulate the Mardyke Arena UCC and Basketball Ireland in securing the 2018 FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries for UCC and Cork next summer. We look forward to the excitement that this event will generate for UCC, Cork, Munster and Ireland.”

Cllr. Tony Fitzgerald, Lord Mayor of Cork stated: “It’s fantastic that the Mardyke Arena UCC will be hosting the 2018 Women’s European Championship for Small Countries. We look forward to welcoming our international visitors to Cork.”

Patsy Ryan, General Manager of the Mardyke Arena UCC was also thrilled to hear the news: “We are very proud to be chosen as the host venue for the 2018 Women’s European Championship for Small Countries next June,” he said. “It is a great endorsement of the world class facilities at the Arena and we look forward to working with FIBA and Basketball Ireland over the coming months.”

Ireland Senior Women’s team head coach, Mark Scannell was delighted with the announcement and looked ahead to a big summer in Cork.

“It’s great news that the Mardyke Arena UCC and Cork has been chosen to host the European Championships next summer. Cork will support the tournament and for the team, the staff and myself, that will be a huge incentive to compete strongly for the gold medal.

“Home advantage is very important, as was proven with the Under 18 girls in Dublin in August, and the Mardyke is as good as a home venue for us as we have trained and played there so often. Now, it’s up to all the eligible players to put themselves forward for selection by playing and preparing as best they can over the next six months so that we can get our best team on the floor.”