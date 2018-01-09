Basketball Ireland announces schedule for Hula Hoops National Cup Basketball Finals 2018

The schedule for the Hula Hoops National Cup finals 2018 has officially been announced today.

The games will tip off from Friday, January 26th, 2018 and will run throughout the weekend (Saturday and Sunday, January 27th and 28th).

The IWA Wheelchair Basketball final between Killester WBC and Ballybrack WBC will get proceedings underway from 6.30pm on Friday evening, and will be followed by the much-anticipated Under 20 Women’s Cup final between Brunell and DCU Mercy.

Moycullen’s Under 20 Men’s National Cup Final with KUBS will get the Sunday Session of Games underway at 10am.

Elsewhere, UCD Marian and Black Amber Templeogue will do battle in the Pat Duffy Cup, while Ballincollig and Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin will both be making their President’s Cup final debuts on Saturday afternoon. In the Women’s National Cup final on Sunday evening, Ambassador UCC Glanmire will be hoping to secure their fifth Cup title in-a-row, but will face a very in-form DCU Mercy who currently sit top of the Women’s Super League table. The Senior Women’s Cup will see Fr Mathews face Meteors in what is set to be a very close game. You can view the full schedule below and tickets are available now on eventbrite.ie.

Hula Hoops National Cup final Schedule

Session 1

Friday, January 26th, 2018

Hula Hoops IWA Wheelchair Basketball Final

Killester WBC v Ballybrack WBC, 18.30

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup final

Brunell v DCU Mercy, 20.30

Session 2

Saturday, January 27th, 2018

Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup final

Blue Demons v BC Leixlip Zalgiris, 10.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup final

Glanmire v DCU Mercy, 12.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup final

Neptune v Templeogue, 14.00

Hula Hoops President’s Cup Final

Ballincollig v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, 16.00

Session 3

Saturday, January 27th, 2018

Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup final

UCD Marian v Black Amber Templeogue, 20.00

Session 4

Sunday, January 28th, 2018

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup final

Moycullen v KUBS, 10.00

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup Final

Killester v St Mary’s Castleisland, 12.00

Hula Hoops Senior Women’s Cup final

Fr Mathews v Meteors, 14.00

Exhibition Game

Masters Exhibition, 16.00

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup final

DCU Mercy v Ambassador UCC Glanmire, 17.30