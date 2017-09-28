Barna university student dies from injuries sustained in a fall in Limerick

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A university student from Barna, who suffered critical injuries in a fall at a house in Limerick four days ago, has died.

19 year old Sophie Coll sustained critical injuries after falling in a property off-campus in Limerick.

Gardai have confirmed they are treating the tragedy as an accidental death while a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Sophie, a second year business student at the University of Limerick, had been rushed to University Hospital Limerick but lost her battle for life.

The daughter of Rory and Carol Coll, it’s understood Sophie had only recently transferred to UL from NUI Galway.

Sophie is survived by her parents, sisters Stephanie and Abbie and a wide circle of family and friends.

Her funeral takes place tomorrow and Saturday.