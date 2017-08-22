Barges being explored as potential city student accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A property company in the city is hoping to tackle the student accommodation crisis in a unique way.

Winters Property is in talks with Bibby Maritime to bring 2 barges into Galway harbour creating accommodation for more than 400 students.

The barges have been used in the past for corporate accommodation around the world.

They feature en-suite bedrooms, restaurants, recreation rooms, reception and laundry facilities.

The Bibby Stockholm has 222 en suite bedrooms, while the Bibby Bergen has 180 en-suite bedrooms with wifi and a courtyard.

Managing Director of Winters Property, Enda McGuane told FYI Galway that they had to think outside the box to try and accommodate students.

All costs, permits and compliance would have to be fully explored but if found suitable, Enda McGuane says the barge accommodation could be available within 3 weeks.