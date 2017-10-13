15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballyglunin railway station to open to tourists in the Spring

October 13, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballyglunin Railway Station could be open to visitors by St. Patrick’s Day next year, on a limited basis.

Work on repairing the roof at the station is to begin on Monday (16/10) after a fundraising effort by Ballyglunin Community Development Company this year raised almost 35 thousand euro.

The project has now also secured 80 thousand euro in government funding as part of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The train station is visited by hundreds of people every year on an informal basis because of its prominent role in the iconic 1952 film, ‘The Quiet Man’.

Mark Gibson, who is one of the campaigners for the restoration of Ballyglunin Railway Station, says the extra funding will allow the station to open certain aspects to tourists by March next year.

