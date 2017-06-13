15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballygar native receives Australia’s highest civil honour

By GBFM News
June 13, 2017

Time posted: 8:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ballygar native Professor Philip Pettit has received Australia’s highest civil honour.

The political philosopher has been awarded in Queen Elizabeth’s birthday honours list.

According to the Irish Times, he was named alongside Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and the chief of Qantas airlines Alan Joyce as a companion in the general division of the Order of Australia.

70 year old Prof Pettit is a distinguished professor of philosophy at the National University of Australia, but also serves as professor of politics at Princeton University in the United States.

