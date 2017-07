Galway Bay fm newsroom – Locals in the Ballyconneely area are campaigning to raise money to buy a defibrillator for public use in cardiac emergencies.

Local businessman Brendan Keogh made the first donation, and has offered the outside wall of his business as a site for the defibrillator.

An Automated External Defibrillator is used to restore normal heart function when someone suffers from cardiac arrest.