Ballybane public meeting to discuss controversial planned halting site

By GBFM News
February 21, 2017

Time posted: 1:49 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city next week to oppose proposals for a new halting site at Coillte Mhuirlinne in Ballybane. (27/2)

The city council has identified five possible sites for new Traveller accommodation in the east and west of the city.

The council has listed the proposed locations as Carrowmoneash, Headford Road, Keeraun in Ballymoneen, Westside and Merlin Park.

However, Ballybane residents say the proposed site labelled ‘Merlin Park’ is in fact in Ballybane.

A public meeting on the site will take place at Ballybane Community Centre next Monday at 7pm.

