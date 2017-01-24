15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Eamon Marrey of Marrey Bikes Ballinrobe Title sponsor of the Largest Duathlon in Ireland

Ballinrobe set to host the biggest Duathlon in Ireland in 2017

January 24, 2017

The oldest town in Mayo is set to gather the largest ever Duathlon field in Ireland, one of the newest trends in outdoor sport is Duathlon, it’s a mix of running/ cycling and usually it’s held on a short course. In 2017 Ballinrobe has attracted a massive crowd of over 500 participants why ? Padraig Marrey Raceface and event organiser said “A flat 5k run course, a super fast bike course and scenic last run on the beautiful Bowers walk which  has to be one of the oldest Green-way in the country are the main attractions”.

The event is been sponsored by three innovative town businesses; Marrey bikes are the title sponsor and leads the way in the bike sales and repair industry. Vaughan Shoes with shops in Claremorris, Castlebar and Ballinrobe are leading the market in shoe sales and Ballinrobe physiotherapy is making sure that the body is fit for purpose with their physiotherapy services, each sponsor all promote healthy living and outdoor activity.

The event is supported by Mayo County Council, Ballinrobe Tidy towns, Western Lakes CC, Ballinrobe Town Management and town traders, the RSA and Order of Malta.

There will be a celebration after party held in some of the local bars later on the night of the event from 9.30pm, with race photos and video footage shown. Everyone invited so come along and enjoy the night details to follow.

Some places still available, entry on www.raceface.ie

