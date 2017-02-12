Ballinrobe Duathlon Results

Spring sunshine greeted the 400 plus participants that took part in the run bike run event.

There was a titanic battle between 3 great warriors John Greaney Team Hurtlocker Galway, Stephen Donnelly Liquid motion Ballina and Killian Heery Muckno TC Cavan.

Overall

1st Killian Heery Muckno Tri Cavan 57:44

2nd John Greaney Team Hurtlocker Galway 58:34

3rd Robert Lennon Galway Tri 1:00:34

Over 40

1st Donnacha Holmes Lough Key Tri 1:02:49

2nd William Burke Galway Tri 1:03:31

3rd Derek Joyce Galway Bay CC 1:03:49

Over 50

1st Martin Kinneavey Western Lakes CC

Junior

Tiernan Burke Predator Tri

Ladies

1st Heather Foley Maryland Wheelers Belfast 1:03:06

2nd Lorraine Carey Liquid Motion Ballina 1:04:08

3rd Siobhan Murtagh Loughkey Tri 1:7:38

Over 40

1st Mary Daly Mutisport by AM Westport 1:10:46

2nd Colette Sweeney Leisure park Westport 1:13:03

3rd Anne Heaney Mayo AC 1:15:15

Over 50

Breda O Hora Doyle Moyvalley AC

Junior

Fiona Molloy Tipperary

Relay

1st John Murphy & Sean O Malley Western Lakes

2nd James Marrey & Niall Mc Loughlin Marrey Bikes

3rd Brian O Reilly & John Gill Bridge Signs

1st Female team realy

Coy & Mulchrone Team Multisport AM Westport

1st Mixed Relay Team

Team M & M Marian Murphy

First Local Lady Paula O Neill Ballinrobe Physiotherapy

First Local Male Matthew Gill Hollymount Wheelers

Fastest Bike John Gill Hollymont Wheelers 26:04

Thanks to our Main sponsor Marrey bikes and supporting sponsors Vaughan Shoes and Ballinrobe physiotherapy.

The event is supported by Mayo county council, Ballinrobe Men’s shed group, Western Lakes CC, Ballinrobe Tidy towns, the RSA, Ballinrobe Scouts and The Order of Malta.