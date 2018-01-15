15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre to open tomorrow following 30 year campaign

By GBFM News
January 15, 2018

Time posted: 4:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – After a local campaign spanning more than three decades, the Ballinfoile Castlegar Community Centre will finally open its doors tomorrow morning.

Despite being officially opened in May 2016, the facility has remained closed amid long-running administrative issues.

There’s now light at the end of the tunnel for the local community – as the doors are finally set to open to the public tomorrow at 9am.

The facility will initially open from Tuesday to Saturday, but management hope to eventually expand opening hours to seven days a week.

Local activist Brendan Smith says the new facility will be a beating heart at the centre of the community and he says it’s a huge relief to be able to bring a three decade campaign to a successful conclusion.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
