Ballindereen went one step better than last year in winning the County Intermediate Hurling Final in Kenny Park on Saturday Afternoon when they defeated Meelick/Eyrecourt by 1-14 to 0-13.

Here is another opportunity to hear the Commentary of this game with Niall Canavan, Conor Hayes and Sean Walsh.

After the game, Niall was joined by Team Captain Robbie Lane, Goalscorer Shane Larkin and Team Manager Mark Lane and then got the thoughts of Sean Walsh.