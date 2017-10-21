Ballinasloe woman who lost battle with stepson over lotto jackpot seeks legal aid for appeal

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe woman who lost a high court battle with her stepson over a €3.4 million lotto win has told a court she wants legal aid for her appeal.

Mary Walsh of Persse Park is currently appealing a decision which granted her 52 year old stepson, David Walsh, a one sixth share of the 2011 win.

David Walsh signed the winning ticket in January 2011 along with his late father, cousin, Ms Walsh and her two sons.

However, he later initiated legal action against Ms. Walsh, claiming that he had not received the one sixth share of the 3.4 million euro win he was entitled to.

Ms. Walsh in turn claimed that he had been given the choice of 200 thousand euro from the jackpot, or the family home at Knocknagreena.

Mr Walsh won the case in the High Court, when the judge felt that Mrs. Walsh’s evidence was unreliable – granting him an equal share worth €565 thousand.

According to the Irish Daily Mail, Ms. Walsh has now told the Appeal Court that she wants legal aid for her appeal against the decision as she has ‘no funds’ to hire a new set of lawyers.

She says she does not have access to funds as all her assets are frozen by a court order, leaving her in a difficult situation.

Judge Mary Irvine advised the mother of two that she may have to represent herself when her appeal is heard in full in October 2018.