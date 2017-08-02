Ballinasloe teacher brings court challenge against transfer to city school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe teacher has launched a court challenge against her proposed transfer from the school she has taught at for 17 years.

Dympna Mannion of Headford Road has brought the action against Galway Roscommon Education Training Board’s decision to redeploy her from St Killian’s College, Ballinasloe to Merlin College in the city

The High Court heard Business Studies teacher Ms Mannion believes she is being “forced out” of St Killian’s amid claims of a ‘surplus of business studies teachers.’

Her legal counsel claims it’s not clear why she was selected, but the principal Padraig Kelly denies she was targetted.

She claims there are nine more junior teachers at the school who were not considered for redeployment, and no request for volunteers for any proposed transfer was made.

According to the Irish Times, the legal action follows a failed industrial relations complaint to GRETB’s HR Department

In her action, Ms Mannion is seeking an order quashing the decision to transfer her, and a declaration that the decision was in breach of redeployment procedures contained in the 1998 Education Act.

The matter has been adjourned until later this month.