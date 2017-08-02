15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Ballinasloe teacher brings court challenge against transfer to city school

By GBFM News
August 2, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe teacher has launched a court challenge against her proposed transfer from the school she has taught at for 17 years.

Dympna Mannion of Headford Road has brought the action against Galway Roscommon Education Training Board’s decision to redeploy her from St Killian’s College, Ballinasloe to Merlin College in the city

The High Court heard Business Studies teacher Ms Mannion believes she is being “forced out” of St Killian’s amid claims of a ‘surplus of business studies teachers.’

Her legal counsel claims it’s not clear why she was selected, but the principal Padraig Kelly denies she was targetted.

She claims there are nine more junior teachers at the school who were not considered for redeployment, and no request for volunteers for any proposed transfer was made.

According to the Irish Times, the legal action follows a failed industrial relations complaint to GRETB’s HR Department

In her action, Ms Mannion is seeking an order quashing the decision to transfer her, and a declaration that the decision was in breach of redeployment procedures contained in the 1998 Education Act.

The matter has been adjourned until later this month.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht’s Claire Molloy Confirmed As Ireland Women’s World Cup Captain
August 2, 2017
Relief for Carraroe residents as new GP to take office next week
August 2, 2017
Family of six rescued after getting into difficulties on Lough Corrib
August 2, 2017
Thousands to gather at Ballybrit for 148th Galway Plate

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 2, 2017
Connacht’s Claire Molloy Confirmed As Ireland Women’s World Cup Captain
August 2, 2017
Connacht Release Marnitz Boshoff On Compassionate Grounds
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK