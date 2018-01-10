Ballinasloe public meeting against waste transfer facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in Ballinasloe tonight (10/1) regarding opposition to a waste transfer facility in Poolboy.

Galway County Council granted planning permission to Sean Curran of Barna Waste for the transfer station.

However, locals have collected hundreds of signatures for a petition against the facility.

A waste transfer station is a processing site for the temporary deposition of waste.

Waste is not stored at the location but is sorted.

Locals in Ballinasloe argue that the Poolboy facility would have serious consequences for the town, with trucks using the routes through the town 6 days a week.

They are also concerned about air quality and what they claim could be potential damage to local tourism.

The county council is currently assessing a waste permit for the site and locals say they have until January 24th to submit written objections.

As part of the campaign of opposition, a public meeting will take place at the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinasloe at 8 o’ clock tonight and more than 300 people have signed a petition.