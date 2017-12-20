15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballinasloe native dismissed by RTE over sexual offence charges

By GBFM News
December 20, 2017

Time posted: 2:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – RTE has confirmed it’s dismissed sports producer and Ballinasloe native Kieran Creaven with immediate effect.

The station says it’s a result of Monday’s legal proceedings in Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to sexual offences.

54-year-old Mr Creaven admitted to one charge of grooming a child and another charge of inciting a child to carry out a sexual act.

He was confronted by so-called paedophile hunters last month when he travelled to the UK to meet who he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

He’s been remanded on bail and will reappear in court in February to be sentenced.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
