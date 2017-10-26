Ballinasloe municipal district facing funding cuts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ballinasloe municipal district is facing funding cuts next year.

The district met last evening to discuss the 2018 budget – the first of five municipal meetings set to be held over the coming days.

Councillor Aidan Donohue says he and his colleagues failed to pass the proposed draft budget amid serious concern over funding cuts.

He says a shortfall of 162 thousand euro means services including road maintenance, the management of public spaces and community grants will be affected.

Councillor Donohue – who chairs the Ballinasloe district – believes the deficit is due to a decision by County Councillors to reduce local property tax for next year.

Despite the elected members failing to pass the draft budget, it will likely still be adopted and implemented by the local authority.

Fine Gael Councillor Donohue says voluntary groups across Ballinasloe will be badly affected by the cuts.