15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Ballinasloe municipal district facing funding cuts

By GBFM News
October 26, 2017

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Ballinasloe municipal district is facing funding cuts next year.

The district met last evening to discuss the 2018 budget – the first of five municipal meetings set to be held over the coming days.

Councillor Aidan Donohue says he and his colleagues failed to pass the proposed draft budget amid serious concern over funding cuts.

He says a shortfall of 162 thousand euro means services including road maintenance, the management of public spaces and community grants will be affected.

Councillor Donohue – who chairs the Ballinasloe district – believes the deficit is due to a decision by County Councillors to reduce local property tax for next year.

Despite the elected members failing to pass the draft budget, it will likely still be adopted and implemented by the local authority.

Fine Gael Councillor Donohue says voluntary groups across Ballinasloe will be badly affected by the cuts.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Three Connacht Players Named In Irish Squad For November Internationals
October 26, 2017
Gardai investigate interference with boats moored at the Claddagh
October 26, 2017
Two Connemara areas have Galway and Mayo’s highest concentration of Church of Ireland members
October 26, 2017
Apple appeal application decision due next week

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 26, 2017
Three Connacht Players Named In Irish Squad For November Internationals
October 26, 2017
Keane names starting XV for clash with Munster
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK