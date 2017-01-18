15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Ballinasloe meeting to discuss CAP 2020 programme

By GBFM News
January 18, 2017

Time posted: 9:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Macra na Feirme will hold a meeting in Ballinasloe in the coming weeks where young Galway farmers can discuss the CAP 2020 programme. (31/01)

The Common Agricultural Policy is the agricultural policy of the European Union and is responible for implementing agricultural subsidies and other programmes.

Generational renewal, which focuses on the succession or transfer of farms from one generation to another has been identified as a key priority for CAP 2020.

The consultation meeting will take place at 7.30pm in the Shearwater Hotel in Ballinalsoe on Tuesday week, the 31st of January.

President of Macra na Feirme, Sean Finan says the upcoming meeting is an important opportunity for young Galway farmers to have their say.

