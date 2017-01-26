15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballinasloe mans case over Lotto win due back in High Court today

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The case of a 52-year-old Ballinasloe man who’s suing his stepmother over a 3.3 million euro lotto win returns to the High Court today.

David Walsh from Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe believes he’s entitled to a share, but his stepmother claims he gave that up when he took his father’s house.

When it first came before the High Court earlier this month, evidence was heard that under the National Lottery rules, anyone who signs the back of a winning ticket is a joint owner of it and has a stake in the prize.

The numbers on the ticket at the centre of this case came up in January 2011 and entitled the owner or owners to half of a € 6.7m jackpot.

David Walsh gave evidence of signing the back of it in front of his father and his stepmother Mary Walsh on the Sunday after the draw.

She claims he didn’t sign it until three days later, and that he was only asked to do so to avoid paying gift tax on foot of advice she claims she received from the company operating the National Lottery at the time.

She bought the ticket and was nominated to collect the winnings, and doesn’t think her stepson is entitled to anything because she claims he took his father’s house instead of a € 200,000 cut.

The case is due to return to court later today.

