Ballinasloe man successfully sues stepmother for share of €3.3m lottery win

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe man has successfully sued his stepmother for a one sixth share of a 3.3 million euro lottery win.

The judge accused David Walsh’s stepmother Mary of “ducking and weaving” in the witness box and described her evidence as “unreliable”.

Mr. Walsh was one of six people to sign the back of the winning ticket in January 2011 and it was decided he was therefore a joint owner of it.

His stepmother claimed he accepted the family home at Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe instead of a 200-thousand euro share.

Mr. Justice Richard Humphreys ordered her to give him his share of 564-thousand euro and also dismissed her counter-claim to get the family home back.