15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Social Network

The Social Network

lotto-news

Ballinasloe man successfully sues stepmother for share of €3.3m lottery win

By GBFM News
February 2, 2017

Time posted: 5:24 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Ballinasloe man has successfully sued his stepmother for a one sixth share of a 3.3 million euro lottery win.

The judge accused David Walsh’s stepmother Mary of “ducking and weaving” in the witness box and described her evidence as “unreliable”.

Mr. Walsh was one of six people to sign the back of the winning ticket in January 2011 and it was decided he was therefore a joint owner of it.

His stepmother claimed he accepted the family home at Knocknagreena in Ballinasloe instead of a 200-thousand euro share.

Mr. Justice Richard Humphreys ordered her to give him his share of 564-thousand euro and also dismissed her counter-claim to get the family home back.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Final report on Galway flood projects to be submitted to government next month
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 4th and 5th
flood-news-relief-mitigation-640x400
February 2, 2017
Final report on Galway flood projects to be submitted to government next month
news-court-gabel
February 2, 2017
Evidence concludes in Ballinasloe lotto dispute case
news-car-cars-traffic
February 2, 2017
Galway new car registrations in line with January last year

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
news@galwaybayfm.ie
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
REPRO FREE***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** 2016/17 Basketball Ireland Season Launch and Hula Hoops National Cup Draw, National Basketball Arena, Tallaght, Co. Dublin 14/9/2016 Pictured at 2016/17 Season Launch and Hula Hoops National Cup Draw in the National Basketball Arena, Dublin are players from the Men's Super League and Men's National League Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
February 2, 2017
Basketball Ireland Super League Preview: February 4th and 5th
TOM WARD NEW
February 2, 2017
Galway Bay FM Sport Pays Tribute To The Late Tom Ward
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK