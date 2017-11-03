15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ballinasloe man dies in Roscommon crash

By GBFM News
November 3, 2017

Time posted: 8:16 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A man who died in a crash between Ballinasloe and Athlone yesterday (2/11), has been named locally as businessman Thomas Campbell, from Ballinasloe.

The crash between a car and a bus happened on the R446 Ballinasloe to Athlone Road at Ballydangan around 10 yesterday morning.

Thomas Campbell, who was in his 50s, was the driver of the car and an 11-year old girl who was also in the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the bus and 3 passengers were also taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
